ELLE Beauty Awards 2025: Here’s What Awaits When Beauty’s Best Take Centre Stage

We’ve been piquing your curiosity for a while now, but the wait is finally over. TheELLE Beauty Awardsmake their much-anticipated return on the 16th of October, and this year’s edition promises to be more radiant than ever.

A Quick Recap Of The Season

Each year, the awards spotlight the finest in beauty innovation, with brands across categories vying for the coveted titles. This season, we received over 200 entries spanning homegrown labels and global heavyweights alike.

The meticulous selection of winners unfolds through multiple stages of evaluation. Previously, a powerhouse panel of experts, visionaries, and creators gathered at The House of Rose, Mumbai, for the ELLE Beauty Awards 2025 Jury Meet.

A special ELLE x SSBeauty by Shoppers Stop Brunch was also held earlier this month, where beauty and wellness experts, creative voices, and brand founders gathered to select a winner of a special title.

Jury Powered By Readers

Our jury line-up included Shaheen Bhatt, Anshula Kapoor, Aalim Hakim, Kannagi Desai, Ainee Nizami Ahmedi, Shantanu Dhope, Bianca Contractor, Dr Jamuna Pai, Rithvik Dhanjani, Shivohaam, Rohan Shrestha, Deanne Panday, Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta, Meagan Concessio, Savleen Kaur Manchanda, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, and Aranya Johar, who brought together diverse expertise, ensuring that every perspective, from artistry to science, was represented.

We invited our readers to vote, acknowledging them as essential contributors to this process. Through the audience voting form, our community of beauty enthusiasts played a pivotal role in shaping this year’s winners.

Legacy And What's To Come

From skincare and makeup to haircare, men’s grooming, and sexual wellness, the ELLE Beauty Awards continue to honour brands redefining the beauty narrative. Beyond product excellence, the night also pays tribute to industry leaders and cultural icons who’ve left an indelible mark on the world of beauty and wellness.

As always, the night of the ELLE Beauty Awards 2025 promises a platform where glamour and wellness converge, and we can't wait to roll out the red carpet for the best in beauty.

Presenting Partner: SSBeauty (@Ssbeauty)

Also Read

ELLE India Beauty Awards 2025: Introducing The Jury Behind The Year’s Best In Beauty

ELLE Beauty Awards 2025: Inside The ELLE x SSBeauty Brunch