ELLE Beauty Awards 2025: Inside The ELLE x SSBeauty Brunch

Glamour, great food, and even better conversations, everything leading up to the ELLE Beauty Awards 2025 has been nothing short of exciting. Here’s a tell-all from our latest soirée, the ELLE x SSBeauty by Shoppers Stop Brunch, held as a precursor to the main event.

ELLE x SSBeauty By Shoppers Stop Brunch

For once, the sun was out and the skies were clear, a rare mid-October blessing in Mumbai. On this bright afternoon, the ELLE x SSBeauty by Shoppers Stop Brunch took over the cosy, ambient corners of Gigi, Bandra.

From brand founders and reputed dermatologists to notable voices in beauty and wellness, the who’s who of the industry arrived in style. Together, they formed a special jury with one task at hand: to crown the recipient of this year’s SSBeauty Select 2025 award.

Shifting Perspectives

The afternoon began with Kannagi Desai, Beauty Editor, ELLE India, introducing this exciting new chapter, a first in the history of the marquee ELLE Beauty Awards. The idea? To put luxury beauty under the same discerning lens once reserved for newer players.

Mr. Biju Kassim, CEO, Beauty, Shoppers Stop, further echoed this thought, highlighting the brand’s mission to bring the finest in luxury beauty closer to the Indian consumer.

Delicacies, Dialogue, And Decisions

A curated portfolio of luxury beauty brands chosen as nominees for the SSBeauty Select award category was presented to our jury, who tested them firsthand and cast their votes to determine the standout, aiding our quest to put the best to the test.

Between swatches, sips, and enriching conversations, the brunch offered the perfect pause, a moment for our guests to unwind, connect, and reflect on the ever-evolving world of beauty and wellness.

And because no event of ours is complete without a little culinary indulgence, the menu was curated to match the mood. Drinks like Clean Finish and Glow Edit quickly became crowd favourites, because yes, even our cocktails come decked in glam.

The Final Countdown Is On

With the ELLE Beauty Awards 2025 only a week away, we are balancing our excitement and pre-event jitters in equal measure. One thing is for certain: we are closer than ever to discovering the best in beauty.

The SSBeauty Select awardee will be unveiled on the night that holds all the answers, the ELLE Beauty Awards 2025.

