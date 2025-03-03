Since Black Eyeliner Is Officially Dead—These Are the Top 8 Brown Eyeliners To Add To Your Vanity

For years, black eyeliner has been a staple in nearly every makeup bag. Every It Girl, from Marilyn Monroe to Ariana Grande, has been heavy into the feline flick at some point. Hell, it practically defined the '60s. It’s bold, dramatic, and has an undeniable classic appeal. But now, we're shifting toward a softer, more effortless aesthetic—and that means switching out the imposing black for a more subtle brown eyeliner. Whether you’re looking for a smudgy, lived-in look or a crisp, defined wing, brown eyeliner enhances almost every look.

Making The Case For Brown Eyeliner

What makes brown eyeliner the superior choice right now? It all comes down to versatility, colour theory, and the je ne sais quois that makes women look so ethereal in softer colours. While black eyeliner can sometimes feel too harsh, especially for daytime looks, brown eyeliner enhances your eyes with a softer touch, and has a range of shades that you can pick from. Especially for South Asians, it complements all eye colors, flatters every skin tone, and fits right into most makeup looks seamlessly. Plus, if you're aiming for that clean girl aura, you've just met your best friend.

How To Choose The Right Shade

Brown eyeliners come in a variety of tones, from deep espresso to warm chestnut. The right pick for you depends on the look you're going for. Darker browns, like chocolate shades, work best for a sultry, smoky effect, while lighter, latte-like browns are ideal for a more natural, barely-there finish. You'll also have to take into consideration what your hand is set on, whether that's a pencil, gel, or liquid format, to create your signature style. Scroll down for the best brown liners under the sun to choose from.

1. Urban Decay 24/7 Inks in Whiskey



Urban Decay’s 24/7 formula is beloved for its rich pigment and all-day wear. This shade is a deep matte brown that glides on effortlessly, delivering precision with a felt-tip applicator.

2. Shiseido Microliner Ink in Brown

This ultra-fine eyeliner works best for tightlining and a precise, fine wing. Its creamy formula turns into a powder upon application, ensuring budge-proof wear.

3. ONE/SIZE Point Made Gel Eyeliner Pencil in Busty Brown

A richly pigmented gel pencil that glides on like butter, this one's got incredible staying power and a smooth, glossy finish.

4. Too Faced Better Than Sex Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner in Chocolate

Waterproof, a perfect-sized felt tip, and the most gorgeous shade- this one's my personal favourite and I promise, you won't be able to stop wearing it.

5. ColourPop BFF Crème Gel Liner in Brew-Haha

A great option in the affordable category, this creamy gel liner delivers a rich espresso brown, that's somehow still warm, and that can be difficult ot find. It also blends out super well.

6. Laura Mercier Caviar Stick Eye Color in Cocoa

This is technically an eyeshadow stick, but it's so versatile that it doubles as an eyeliner. It's definitely not for a precise wing, but the creamy formula is perfect for a soft, smudgy brown eyeliner look- I use it all the time to create 30 second eye looks.

7. Rimmel London Scandaleyes Exaggerate Eye Definer in Rich Brown

This one comes as a retractable eyeliner with a built-in smudger, which is what makes it so versatile. Whether you're in the mood for a sharp wing, or a subtler, blended out look, the options are endless with this one.

8. Sephora Collection Eye Pencil Intense + Gentle Waterproof Care in Delicious Cocoa



Although this one has a slightly harder formula, which can be tricky to apply, it's super long-lasting, pigmented and safe for sensitive eyes!

