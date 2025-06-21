ELLE Beauty Radar: Blame Dakota - Why We All Want Birkin Bangs Now

I recently watched The Materialists and walked out absolutely fixated on one thing, her bangs. More specifically, those feathery, slightly too long, perfectly undone Birkin bangs. And judging by the Instagram inspo dumps, and group chat messages I've seen since, I wasn’t the only one. Birkin bangs, once the signature of effortlessly chic French women, are making an explosive comeback. They're not just a look, they’re a whole personality. And, after months of the same slick buns and heatless curls, we're ready for a fresh identity.

What Are Birkin Bangs?

Photograph: (Getty Images)

Birkin bangs, named after the icon herself, Jane Birkin, are wispy, eyebrow-grazing, nonchalantly cool strands of hair that whisper “I woke up like this” without trying too hard. They're slightly longer than your typical fringe, living in that space between your brows and lashes. The key is their breezy texture: not too blunt, not too full, and just piecey enough to let your eyebrows peek through. They suit almost everyone and the bangs work on all hair types, as long as the rest of your face-framing layers are long and don’t blend too heavily into the fringe.

Personally, I have wavy, sometimes unruly hair that tends to do its own thing. These bangs want to work with your hair’s natural pattern. They’re light, fluttery, and they embrace a bit of chaos. Which, honestly, feels very on-brand for 2025.

The Bangs Seen On the Red Carpet

Photograph: (Getty Images)

If there’s anything that cements a trend, it’s celebs giving it their seal of approval. Dakota’s turn in The Materialists isn’t her first bang rodeo, she’s been rocking fringe for years, but this current iteration is peak Birkin. Wispy, eye-dusting, and absolutely irresistible.

Zendaya gave us her version back at the 2021 London Film Festival—shaggy curls paired with that iconic eyebrow-length fringe. Gigi Hadid had a flirtation with them back in 2016, pairing hers with poker-straight lengths. Megan Fox debuted hers at the Billboard Music Awards in 2022 and, not to be dramatic, but the internet imploded.

Should You Get Them?

If you're sitting there with your phone full of Birkin inspo pics, it might be time. I’m not saying go full French-girl makeover just because of one film, but also… that’s exactly what I’m saying. These bangs give you the freedom to look a bit cooler with zero added effort. They work in a ponytail (messy or sleek), with bedhead waves, and even after you’ve slept funny on them. There’s something unpolished yet utterly chic about them that makes even a bad hair day look intentional.

So yes, maybe they are just bangs. But in a world where everything feels a little too filtered, too planned, too polished they’re also a little rebellion and a little chaos.