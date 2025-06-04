ELLE Exclusive: SACHAJUAN Is Here To Rescue Your Hair, One Drop At A Time

You know that moment when your hair looks so good it kind of changes your whole mood? Like, you suddenly feel cooler, sleeker—just a little more put together? That’s the kind of energy SACHAJUAN is bottling and the good news: it’s finally made its way to India.

To mark the launch of this cult-favourite Scandinavian haircare brand, known for its minimalist aesthetic, algae-powered science, and that glossy shine—we caught up with co-founder and celebrity hairstylist Sacha Mitic, who gave us the inside scoop on why SACHAJUAN is so much more than just a pretty bottle (though yes, it is a very pretty bottle).

How have your Scandinavian roots shaped SACHAJUAN’s minimalist design and formulas?

Scandinavian design has always embraced the idea that form should follow function, and that belief is woven into everything we do at SACHAJUAN. We cut through the noise to let the essentials take centre stage. It’s about clarity, performance, and authenticity—in our formulas, our packaging, and the way we speak to our audience.

How does Ocean Silk Technology improve hair health and set SACHAJUAN apart?

Ocean Silk Technology is one of our signature innovations. It combines extracts from two cold-water algae—Rhodophycea and Chondrus—selected for their remarkable ability to strengthen, moisturise, and enhance shine, all without weighing the hair down. This technology works both on the surface and deep within the hair structure, delivering visible results while keeping hair light, soft, and effortlessly touchable. That delicate balance between performance and feel is something we’ve spent years perfecting.

What’s the biggest myth people believe about professional haircare?

That complexity equals effectiveness. In truth, too many products or overly intricate routines can do more harm than good. But we believe professional haircare should simplify, not complicate. That’s why we focus on multifunctional formulas with clear, consistent results. Simplicity supports routine — and routine leads to real transformation.

How is SACHAJUAN adapting to India’s diverse hair types and climate?

India is a vibrant mix of hair types, lifestyles, and weather. Our lightweight yet high-performing formulas, especially the ones that hydrate, protect, and fight frizz, are already proving to be a great match for it all. We’re listening, learning, and adapting to make sure SACHAJUAN feels not just effective, but intuitive and genuinely aligned with what Indian hair really needs.

Do you see any links between Indian and Scandinavian haircare philosophies?

Definitely! At their core, both traditions are built on respect — care over control. Indian haircare has a beautiful, ritualistic approach centred on nourishment, with oils, massage, and natural ingredients. Scandinavian routines are more pared back, but the goal is similar: to support the hair’s natural state rather than overpower it. When these philosophies come together, they create a compelling blend of efficacy and sensorial pleasure.

What’s the most underrated product in the SACHAJUAN lineup?

Hair In The Sun is often seen as a vacation essential, but its benefits extend far beyond the beach. With a built-in UV filter that stays in even after swimming or washing, it protects hair from sun damage, helps maintain colour, and prevents unwanted warm tones. It also offers a light styling hold, making it ideal for everyday use — especially for those who spend a lot of time outdoors.

If someone’s new to the brand, what’s the first product they should try?

Thickening Shampoo, it’s a great introduction to how we approach hair — enhancing its natural texture while improving its long-term health. It adds volume and body, strengthens from within, and offers shine and heat protection. It’s ideal for daily use, especially if you regularly style your hair.

If SACHAJUAN were a person, how would you describe them?

Calm, intelligent, and quietly confident. Someone who values quality over quantity, who doesn’t need to be loud to make an impression. They care just as much about how something feels as how it looks — and they always favour timelessness over trends.

SACHAJUAN is a whole new way to think about simplicity, science, and self-care. With its Indian debut, your best hair days might just be ahead of you.