ELLE Exclusive: 15 Years Of Bombshell – The Scent That Makes You Feel Like 'That Girl'

There’s something about Bombshell, that bold, fruity-floral burst, that makes you feel instantly empowered. The first time I tried it, I felt ready to take on the world. It’s the scent that makes you feel like the best version of yourself—confident and unstoppable. This is a fragrance that has been spritzed, loved, and shared by women everywhere for the past 15 years. And now, Victoria’s Secret is popping the champagne to celebrate 15 fabulous years of their most iconic scent.

To mark this milestone, we caught up with the woman behind the scent, perfumer Adriana Medina to spill the tea on the secrets, stories, and special moments that have made Bombshell a global favourite.

What is it about Bombshell that still makes it so recognisable, even after 15 years?

Bombshell has become the number one fragrance in the Victoria’s Secret fragrance portfolio. When it launched, it was one of the first fragrances to feature an aromatic note typically seen in a masculine scent, giving it a bold edge that resonated with women. They love its fresh, crisp opening and the way it wears so beautifully – clean, floral, and musky. The trail is fantastic and incredibly long-lasting. That’s why I think Bombshell has stood the test of time and continues to be such a success.

What was the original inspiration or mood board behind Bombshell when you created it with Victoria’s Secret?

When we created Bombshell, we had something simple yet sophisticated in mind. It’s all about balance and harmony between the notes. We started with one version – the original – and though we explored other directions, we kept coming back to that first creation. There was just something perfect about it. So Bombshell was approved on that initial formula, which is quite rare in the world of perfumery!

Which note was your non-negotiable – the one that defined Bombshell’s DNA from day one?

The Shangri-La Peony – it’s the icon within the icon of Bombshell. Capturing the scent of paradise on earth, this peony has a beautiful aroma of rain-drenched petals drying in the sun, with a mouthwatering fruitiness. It’s bright, billowy, approachable yet exotic – a symbol of individuality that gives Bombshell its signature and sets it apart.

When the original is iconic, how do you remix it without losing its essence?

It’s essential to maintain the original DNA while exploring new, complementary facets. The structure of Bombshell is simple yet rich with possibility – it’s like a versatile framework where individual elements can shine or blend seamlessly. Many women love to wear different interpretations of a scent, even if they don’t always connect with the original. For me, the thrill lies in creating these reinterpretations – some stay close to the source, while others take bold, new directions.

Why do you think so many women have resonated with this scent for the past 15 years?

From the moment Bombshell launched, it became a signature scent for Victoria’s Secret customers around the world. Women love wearing this fragrance, it’s something they enjoy every day and love to share. Its success over the past 15 years makes it truly special.

How has your approach to making perfume changed in the last 15 years – both creatively and with the pressure to go viral?

Over the past 15 years, my approach has evolved. At first, I focused on creative exploration—experimenting with raw materials and crafting emotional, personal scents. That passion is still there, but now I’m more intentional. I start with a clear narrative or emotion and let it guide every decision. I’ve also learned the power of restraint—sometimes what you leave out is just as important as what you include.

And yes, the pressure to go viral is real. Social media has transformed how fragrances are discovered and shared. While I try not to let trends dictate my work, I know how vital it is to create something that connects instantly, yet has enough depth to keep you coming back. It’s all about balancing immediate impact with lasting impression.