Pee-ce Out: Your No-Judgement Guide To Golden Showers

Written by someone who’s had steamier shower moments than just shampooing, because who among us hasn’t explored things that would make our search history blush? The moment someone mentions “golden showers,” most people either clutch their pearls or start giggling like they’re back in sex ed class. Maybe your brain flashes to that one friend who can’t say the word “kink” without turning fifty shades of crimson. But beyond the jokes and the awkward chuckles, there’s a seriously steamy world hiding behind that yellow curtain.

Golden showers, also known as piss play or watersports (because why be subtle?) — involve one person peeing on another during a sexual encounter. Yes, actual, straight-up pee. It’s not just about dominance or submission, though that’s certainly part of the fun for some. For others, it’s about intimacy, curiosity, trust, or just spicing things up because missionary and mute isn’t cutting it anymore. It might sound wild and weird at first, but believe it or not, this kink is far more common than people admit.

Are people actually into that?

Fully! and not just a niche few either. On multiple online platforms, the “watersports” groups have tens of thousands of active members. It’s a very real part of many people's sex lives. A lot of folks explore golden showers as part of BDSM, which, if you didn’t already know, is all about consensual power dynamics. In that context, the act can represent submission, humiliation, or control. But others are just bored, curious, or extremely hydrated.

A friend of mine gave Golden Shower a go, in the shower, naturally, because she's not that chaotic. She said it started as a joke, but curiosity and a few drinks took over. To her surprise, it wasn’t gross, just weirdly liberating. Now it’s a “special occasion” thing — like birthdays, but wetter.

Safety first, because pee isn't always just pee

Contrary to popular belief, urine isn’t always sterile. Sure, if you’re perfectly healthy, it’s usually harmless, but if you’ve got a UTI, STI, or even something as simple as an open wound, you’re dealing with potential risk. Mucous membranes (like your mouth or genitals) are especially sensitive. So if you’re planning on experimenting, have the talk. About health status, recent tests, hydration levels, and where exactly it’s going. If you’re planning on giving a golden shower, drink lots of water beforehand to reduce odour and discolouration. And for the love of your laundry, don’t do it on the bed. Showers, bathtubs, or even plastic sheets are your friends.

Why are people into it?

Like most kinks, the appeal of golden showers lies in power play, intimacy, or taboo-breaking. For some, it’s about control; peeing on someone can feel dominant. For others, it’s about submission — allowing someone to do that to you is the ultimate act of trust. And for a few, it’s simply erotic because it's not supposed to be.

Think about it: we’ve grown up being told that bodily functions are dirty or shameful. So when you sexualise something like urination, you’re essentially flipping the script. It’s transgressive. It’s bold. It’s a giant "screw you" to repressive norms. And especially for an Indian audience — we’re starved of open, shame-free sex talk. Most of us didn’t grow up with “the talk” so much as “the silence.” So when someone wants to explore their sexuality in a safe, consensual way, even if it’s something society finds weird? That’s not gross — it’s growth.

Should you try it?

That’s entirely up to you. But if you're curious, here’s a quick golden checklist (yes, I went there):

Talk about it first. Make sure everyone’s informed and enthusiastic. Pick the right place, showers, bathtubs, or sex-friendly waterproof mats are ideal. Stay safe, avoid contact with open wounds and mucous membranes if you don’t know your partner’s health status. Hydrate, and not just you, but your partner too. Have a safe word, Kink or no kink. Don’t kink-shame. Whether you’re into it or not, respect someone’s preferences as long as they’re consensual and safe.

Golden showers might not be for everyone, and that’s okay. But laughing at or judging people who enjoy them? That’s a turn-off. Sex, in all its forms, should be about mutual respect, curiosity, and pleasure.