ELLE Exclusive: Bobbi Brown’s New Skin Enhancer Stick Is Here. We Tested It

Cream sticks are either genius or chaos

In a city like Mumbai, where heat and humidity dismantle optimism before noon, complexion sticks rarely get the benefit of the doubt. So when Bobbi Brown’s new Skin Enhancer Multi-Stick arrived in India, retailing at ₹3,250 and exclusive to Nykaa, the question was simple. Is this glow, or is this gamble?

The promise is clear. A multi-use stick for face, cheeks and lips. Sheer-to-buildable colour. Skincare-infused hydration. Ten shades across blush, bronzer and highlight. The positioning is modern skin, softly sculpted. I spoke to Bobbi Brown Global Pro Artist Hellen Pilini to decode the intended placements. Then I translated it into what actually works here.

Placement Is Not Optional

Pilini’s instruction is deceptively simple: blend until you cannot see the edge.

This is the difference between looking lifted and looking flushed. The blush shades are meant for the apples of the cheeks, then blended outward and upward along the cheekbones. A slight downward diffusion keeps it believable. Bronzer tones belong on the high points of the face. Highlight goes exactly where light would naturally hit.

What matters most is height. When you place colour higher and further back than instinct tells you to, the face looks structured. Leave it too central, and it softens.

It Is Not Trying To Be Contour

There is a current desire to collapse blush, bronzer and contour into one step. The Skin Enhancer sits somewhere adjacent to that idea without fully replacing it. It enhances dimension. It does not carve sharply.

If you rely on cool-toned contour to chisel, you will still want that step. If your preference leans toward warmth that looks like it belongs to your skin, this simplifies your routine significantly.

The finish reads dewy, not glossy. The micro-fine pearlescent pigments create glow without visible shimmer.

The Texture Sits Closer To Skincare Than Makeup

Pilini credits the formula’s Plump Glow Complex, hyaluronic acid spheres and conditioning oils like jojoba, sunflower seed and safflower for the comfortable wear.

On skin, it glides easily and builds gradually. The pigment does not overwhelm on first swipe, which is useful across varied Indian undertones. It blends well with fingers, though a dense brush gives more control.

The Humidity Question

Cream fails when the base underneath is unstable.

Pilini recommends prepping with Vitamin Enriched Face Base and setting strategically with Sheer Finish Pressed Powder, pressed lightly into the T-zone. The stick itself claims up to eight hours of non-settling, non-creasing wear.

In practice, targeted powder is essential. Leave the cheeks luminous. Control the centre of the face. That balance keeps it polished.

How I Would Actually Wear It

On most days, I would swipe a blush shade high on the cheekbone, blend thoroughly, and tap the remaining pigment onto the lips. It creates tonal harmony without visible effort.

For evenings, I would layer slightly higher than natural placement and add highlight only to the upper ridge of the cheekbone. Keep the centre of the face controlled and the edges diffused.

The Verdict

The Skin Enhancer Multi-Stick aligns neatly with where complexion trends are heading: believable warmth, hydrated glow, soft lift. It will appeal to those who prefer their makeup to look intentional rather than theatrical. It will frustrate anyone expecting dramatic pigment or razor definition.

In other words, it behaves exactly like you would expect from Bobbi Brown. Considered. Controlled. Skin first.

