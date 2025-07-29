Talk Lippy To Me: What Your Lipstick Shade Really Says About You

Ever slicked on a red lip and suddenly felt like you could conquer the world? Or popped on a dark brown and felt like a baddie? That’s because lipstick is more than makeup; it’s a tiny tube that can transform you. The shade you pick can shift your energy faster than your morning coffee.

So let’s decode the emotional power of your pout. Here are some popular lipstick colours and how they make you feel when you wear them

Classic Red – “ I’m in Charge, Darlin g”

Red lipstick isn’t just a beauty staple; it’s a power move. Wearing red feels like strutting into your own spotlight. It whispers glamour and screams CEO energy. You don’t just walk into a room with red lips; you enter. Suddenly, you’re standing taller, speaking with authority, and ordering the cocktail like you own the bar.

Best for: Big meetings or when you need to fake confidence ‘til it’s real.

Nude – “ I’m Effortlessly Coo l”

A good nude lip says, Yeah, I woke up like this. It’s chic without trying, casual but polished, and low-key sexy. Wearing nude lipstick makes you feel like you’ve got your life together, even if you’re Googling “how to poach an egg” as you apply it.

Best for: Coffee dates, job interviews, or any time you want to look put-together without looking too put-together.

Hot Pink – “ Let’s Get This Party Starte d”

Hot pink is not here to be quiet. This shade brings the fun, the sass, and the absolute main character energy. It’s your go-to when you’re feeling flirty, playful, or just need a dopamine hit. It also makes your teeth look whiter. Double win.

Best for: Girls’ nights, birthdays, or those days when life needs a little extra sparkle.

Deep Plum – “ Don’t Mess With M e”

Dark and dramatic, plum lipstick has mystery written all over it. It’s sultry and moody. When you wear a vampy lip, you’re not just going out, you’re making an entrance. It says you’ve got stories to tell… but only if someone earns them.

Best for: Autumn vibes, candlelit dinners, or unleashing your inner goth queen.

Coral – “ I’m On Holiday (Even If I’m Not )”

Coral is summer in a tube. It’s bright, it’s beachy, and it’s bursting with good vibes. Swipe it on and suddenly your grey Tuesday feels like a sunset on the Amalfi Coast. Coral gives you that glow-from-within, sun-kissed energy instantly.

Best for: Picnics, holidays, or any day you want to feel like you're on one.

Berry – “ I’m Soft But Stron g”

Berry lips are the ultimate autumn girl shade, rich, romantic, and a bit mysterious. They feel a bit more refined than hot pink but still say you’re not here to blend in. Berry has a way of making you feel polished, poetic, and a little bit like you live in a Pinterest flat full of fairy lights and old books.

Best for: Date nights, creative meetings, or moody Sunday strolls.

Mauve – “ I’ve Got Thi s”

Mauve is the unsung hero of the lipstick world. Not too loud, not too shy, it’s that perfect in-between shade that works everywhere. It feels mature, grounded, and a touch luxurious. You wear mauve when you’ve got 57 things on your to-do list and you’re smashing all of them.

Best for: Everyday glam, Zoom calls, or coffee runs with a side of style.

The beauty of lipstick is that it lets you express exactly who you want to be or how you want to feel in that moment. One day you're a bold red, the next you're a calm mauve. It’s a tiny swipe with a big impact. Next time you’re reaching into your makeup bag, don’t just ask, What matches my outfit? Ask, Who do I feel like being today?

