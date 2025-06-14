ELLE Exclusive: I Put Anastasia Beverly Hills’ Impeccable Range Through A Full Day – Here’s The Tea

Finding a foundation that feels like a second skin but still provides good coverage that lasts all day can be a real challenge. Many foundations either feel heavy, cake up, or disappear by lunchtime, leaving you scrambling for touch-ups. So when Anastasia Beverly Hills launched their Impeccable Blurring Second-Skin Matte Foundation alongside the Impeccable 24HR Blurring Matte Setting Spray, I was keen to see if these could finally tick all the boxes. Here’s what happened when I put them to the test in the unpredictable Indian weather with my oily skin.

First Impressions

The packaging already set the tone to begin with. Anastasia never disappoints with the luxe vibe, and the moulded bottle of the foundation felt solid and sleek in my hand. There’s something satisfying about a product that looks as good on your dresser as it does on your face, you know? The Impeccable Blurring Second-Skin Matte claims to be water-based and weightless with a velvet-matte finish that blurs pores and imperfections. Sounds fancy, but does it deliver?

I pumped a bit on the back of my hand and immediately noticed how runny it was — like, not gloopy or thick at all. That was promising because, personally, I hate heavy foundations that feel like a mask. Blending it in was a breeze; it melted into my skin and didn’t leave that weird cakey film some mattes tend to do. I used a damp beauty sponge, and the finish was this beautiful, soft matte that didn’t look flat or lifeless. It honestly felt like my skin but better. Like, you know when you have a great skincare day and your skin just glows through your makeup? That’s the vibe here.

Does It Really Last All Day?

Coverage-wise, it’s definitely on the medium to full end of the spectrum. It covered my uneven tone without needing to pile on layers. My large pores around the nose looked blurred and smooth, which is basically a win in my book. What really sold me, though, was the staying power. I wore this foundation on a typical work day (where usually turns my skin into an oil slick by afternoon). Even after about eight hours, my face still looked great. No patchiness, no melting but yes it needed a bit of touch up.

Now, the setting spray. I wasn’t expecting much because I have a love-hate relationship with mattifying sprays — some leave your face feeling dry and tight, others do absolutely nothing. The Impeccable 24HR Blurring Matte Setting Spray comes in a fine mist that smells surprisingly refreshing — a mix of yuzu and ginger that’s subtle and not overpowering. Perfect for that little midday pick-me-up. I spritzed it over my finished face, and it gave an instant matte finish without any dryness. My makeup felt locked in but not suffocated. It controlled shine impressively well throughout the day, which is a big deal for me as someone with oily skin. Also, it didn’t leave that weird sticky residue some sprays do — just a fresh, light feel. What’s also cool is that both products are cruelty-free and vegan, so if you’re into ethical beauty choices, this ticked those boxes too.

The shade range is still quite limited (14 shades in India), and I had to go for the Light Neutral option, which matched my skin well. For anyone who struggles with finding their perfect shade, I’d recommend checking the swatches carefully or asking for samples if you can.

My Verdict

In all honesty, using these two products together felt like a little treat. The foundation’s second-skin feel paired with the setting spray’s long-lasting effect made my face feel fresh and flawless without trying too hard.

If you’re in the market for a new foundation that won’t weigh you down or vanish by lunchtime, or a setting spray that actually controls shine without drying you out, give these a go.