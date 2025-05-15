ELLE Exclusive: I Tried Mayskin's Blue Butter Cleansing Balm – Here's The (Very Clean) Truth

If you’ve ever ended a long day desperately scrubbing at your face with micellar water, only to wake up with panda eyes and a pimple forming on your chin, you’ll understand why I’m always on the hunt for a cleanser that actually does the job – all of it – without a fuss. So when I came across Blue Butter by Mayskin, which claimed to melt away makeup, sunscreen, and grime in one go, I had to give it a try.

First Impressions

Mayskin’s branding is clean and stylish — the kind that makes your bathroom shelf look instantly put-together. The pump bottle is as practical as it is pretty. No more scooping with fingers or fiddling with spatulas. One pump delivers a dollop of what looks like a sorbet hybrid – a blue, glossy balm that smells faintly clean but not in an overpowering way.

They call it “Blue Butter” and I sort of get why – it has the smoothness of butter, but none of the greasiness you might expect from a balm. The texture is more gel-oil than thick balm, and it melts down instantly on contact with dry skin.

What’s In It?

This isn’t your average cleansing balm with coconut oil and a few vitamins chucked in. Blue Butter is loaded with a “7-Ferment Oil Complex,” which is fermented oil that breaks down makeup and grime while being surprisingly gentle. Then there’s the Tri-Ceramide Complex in a 3:1:1 golden ratio – ceramides, cholesterol, and fatty acids, which basically helps rebuild the skin barrier while you cleanse. It’s the kind of skincare multitasking we love to see.

According to Mehr Broca, Mayskin’s founder, barrier support was always central to Blue Butter’s development. “I’ve always believed that a good cleanser shouldn’t just remove impurities — it should strengthen the skin barrier too,” she explains. “Especially for sensitive, acne-prone, and oily skin types, barrier health is directly connected to breakouts, sensitivity, and overall skin resilience.”

It also contains Blue Lotus Jelly to hydrate and soothe, and good old Shea Butter to seal the deal on moisturised, not-stripped skin. “Blue Lotus isn’t just a pretty ingredient,” says Broca. “It’s packed with antioxidants and calming properties that soothe inflammation, irritation, and sensitivity while leaving the skin soft and radiant.”

The Test

To put Blue Butter to the test, I went full glam. Foundation, mascara, the works – even the dreaded waterproof eyeliner. At the end of the night, I followed the instructions: pump, massage, emulsify, rinse. The balm melted through my makeup in seconds, and that panda-eye moment was nonexistent. Most surprisingly, there was no need to follow up with a second cleanse; my skin felt fresh, not like it had been through battle. Even around the eyes – often the danger zone for stinging or irritation – Blue Butter was calm and kind. No redness, no blurry vision, just clean lids and lashes. For someone with sensitive eyes, this is a massive win.

Over the course of a week, I used Blue Butter every night. My skin was still balanced and still calm. I didn’t get that post-cleansing tightness I usually do with gels or foaming cleansers. And the best bit is that my barrier stayed intact. No dry patches, no breakouts, and I started looking forward to the ritual, which says a lot for someone who’s usually asleep five minutes after Netflix asks, “Still watching?”

The Verdict

Mayskin’s Blue Butter has earned a permanent spot on my shelf — it’s that rare mix of clever ingredients and feel-good texture that makes cleansing something you actually look forward to. It does the heavy lifting without the hassle. If you want skin that’s clean, calm, and just the right kind of buttery, this might be your new go-to.