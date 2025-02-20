ELLE Exclusive: I Tested Asaya’s Spot Light Sunscreen—Can It Really Fade Dark Spots?

If you have melanated Indian skin, you know the struggle—dark spots that refuse to fade, post-acne marks that overstay their welcome, and an endless hunt for a sunscreen that doesn’t turn you into a ghostly, greasy mess. Enter Asaya’s MelaMe Range, a skincare lineup specifically crafted for our unique skin concerns. They just launched the new Spot Light Sunscreen, as a part of the range and it not only protects but actively fades dark spots. Naturally, when I heard about this two-in-one wonder, I had to put it to the test.

Can Sunscreen Really Do More Than Just Protect?

Sunscreen shopping has always been a bit of a letdown for me—either they leave a dreaded white cast, feel heavy and sticky, or, worst of all, cause breakouts. Asaya’s Spot Light Sunscreen promised something different. Right off the bat, the packaging was a win. The tube was sleek, spill-proof, and travel-friendly. No messy caps, no leaky product—just a clean, controlled squeeze every time. The texture was lightweight, absorbed instantly, and felt hydrating.

The Science Behind the Glow

Unlike traditional sunscreens that just shield against UV rays, Spot Light Sunscreen comes packed with Asaya’s MelaMe™ Complex, a proprietary depigmenting molecule designed to tackle hyperpigmentation head-on. Developed over years of research, it works faster than standard brightening agents, making this sunscreen a power player in the fight against dark spots. Other skin-loving ingredients include Niacinamide, a brightener that evens skin tone, and Licorice Extract, an antioxidant that soothes and fights pigmentation. Together, they make for a formula that doesn’t just protect but also works overtime to give you clearer, more radiant skin.

Beyond the Spot Light Sunscreen, the MelaMe Range includes other powerful skincare essentials like the Evermore Cream and Pigment Balance Serum, both designed to target dark spots and promote an even complexion. Whether you're looking for an all-day moisturiser or a potent serum to boost your routine, these products complement the sunscreen perfectly for a well-rounded approach to hyperpigmentation.

Putting It to the Test

For 10 days I swapped out my usual sunscreen and used Spot Light Sunscreen religiously—every morning. The application was seamless and left behind zero white cast. No greasy residue, no heavy feeling—just a soft, natural finish that worked beautifully under makeup. By the end of the first week, my skin looked brighter. By the 10-day mark, I was convinced. My dark spots weren’t completely gone, but they had visibly faded.

With SPF 50 broad-spectrum protection, this sunscreen means business. I took it for a test run on a particularly hot, sunny day, and I didn’t experience any sunburn or dullness, even after hours outdoors. It also didn’t sting my eyes—a huge plus! The sweat-resistant formula stayed put, meaning I didn’t feel like I had to reapply every hour. (Though, as a responsible sunscreen user, I still did!)

The Verdict

The Spot Light Sunscreen is more than just a sunscreen—it’s a skincare treatment in disguise. If you struggle with hyperpigmentation, post-acne marks, or general dullness, this is an easy way to incorporate brightening into your daily routine. The combination of SPF 50, a lightweight feel, and dark spot-fighting ingredients makes it a must-have in my book. Plus finding an SPF that doesn’t leave us looking ashy or greasy is a rare win. This one gets full marks for its invisible, skin-loving finish.