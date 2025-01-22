January Just Got Better: New Beauty Launches 2.0

After our New Year, New Beauty launches from the start of the month, we're back for a mid-month edition. January may feel like the Monday of the year, but these new beauty babies are here to take away your blues with a wave of exciting new launches that make the mid-month slump a little more tolerable. Hydrating skincare fixes, efficient hair solutions and sparkly makeup- these fresh drops are guaranteed to refresh your routine and spark some much-needed joy.

Aveda Be Curly Advanced Co-Wash

Finally, a co-wash for our curly haired cuties! This one from Aveda has the best formulation and you won't even need a conditioner after. It's going to keep your curls nourished, happy and fully frizz-free.

Urban Decay Face Bond Waterproof Foundation

If you're on the lookout for a long-stay foundation, your prayers have been answered. This waterproof formula ensures that you can get through a rollercoaster of a day without your base budging at all.

7e Wellness MyoLift Gua Sha

This is the ultimate relaxation tool, and everyone's favourite way to decompress. Do yourself a favour and get on the bandwagon. This stainless steel version is break-proof and will provide you with the maximum amount of sculpt.

Dr.Jart+ VHS Hydrating Lip Mask

Dry, chapped lips that just won't leave your existence are the worst. This new lip mask melts right into your lips and gives them an instant surge of hydration (and the box is SO cute). You'll just have to try it to know what we mean.

Fixderma Brightening Lip Balm SPF 50+

Pigmented lips will be the death of all of us. This 3-in-1 product reduces pigmentation, has high SPF protection and most importantly, is TINTED! It's got the most natural pink tinge and will give you the healthiest pout of your life.

Dr. Su Exosome Plump Party Serum

Exosomes have just enetered the beauty world and with such a bang! They promise to plump up your skin in a matter of hours and provide deep, but lightweight hydration. This serum is a great option to get started with.

SEREKO Hydra-Crème 100H Water-Lock Formula

Oily skin has a new best friend! This feather-light, gel-cream hybrid feels so luxurious on your skin and is incredibly quick-absorbing. Use a lighter layer for daily moisturising, and a thicker layer at night, as a hydrating sleeping mask.

Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Intensive Moisturizer

The Eight Hour range has a new addition, and this one is for your body. If you're struggling with dry and irritable skin this winter, this is just the fix you need. You can rely on this brand to live upto its intense moisture claims.

The Ordinary Saccharomyces Ferment 30% Milky Toner

A toner that hydrates, AND exfoliates? Count us in. This is going to be combination/sensitive skin's best exfoliation choice and you'll never have to deal with dry patches or bumpy skin again! This formulation’s key ingredient is a 30% concentration of saccharomyces ferment for gentle, yet effective exfoliation, and squalene will take care of your skin barrier like nothing else.

52 Sundaze Rice Water Sun Mist SPF 50

A sunscreen mist sounds like an SPF lover's dream. But, when you add the brightening benefits of rice water to it, that's just the cherry on top. Everyone and their mums should have one of these in their bags ASAP.

House Of Makeup Pearly-Glow Liquid Highlighter

We love a good liquid highlighter and the play-off on this one is INSANE! With four shades for different skin tones, this formulation is flawlessly natural and catches just the right amount of light.

Plum Oat + 1% Ceramide Barrier Love Face Cream

This time of the year, the first thing on all our skincare priority lists is undoubtedly hydration. And hydrated skin only comes from a healthy and strong skin barrier. This oat and ceramide moisturiser is perfect for sensitive and compromised skin and will get you through the cold by providing your skin with the greatest comfort.

ASCEplus Soothing Gel Mask

This mask is ritual-worthy. Make a night of it once a week by putting this super relaxing mask on, playing your favourite R&B music and giving yourself a head massage. It's so soothing for your skin, any redness and discolouration will walk itself out.

Available at leading dermatology clinics

ROS Beauty Shine And Thrive Nail Stickies

Who doesn't love a fun set of nails? We sure do, but doing it ourselves or going to the salon is not always an option. That's where these pretty little babies come in. Just stick them on and your nails are ready for the fanciest of events in 5 minutes.

Ikonic Professional Gleam Pro Hair Straightener

Ditch that straightener you've been using since the 10th grade and get a much-needed upgrade. This one by Ikonic Professional is sleek, causes little to no damage to your hair, and delivers the neatest finish to your straight hair looks.

POND’S Youthful Miracle Eye Cream

Our favourite from Pond's new range, this eye cream is just beautiful. It's got a cooling metal applicator and the product is so lightweight and soothing to the delicate area around your eyes. The Hexyl-Retinol formulation makes sure that you don't have to deal with fine lines and wrinkles either.

Eucerin Dermo Purifyer Triple Effect Cleansing Gel

You've got rid of your pesky acne issues, but it's left behind scars. No what? Get your hands on this face cleanser that works to fade out acne marks and cleanses your skin deeply. It's a gentle, but firm commander for your skin.

The Derma Co 5% Glycolic + 2% Kojic Pigmentation Corrector Ampoule Serum Kit

Say goodbye to dark spots and pigmentation in just 7 days! Packed with a potent concentrate of Kojic and Glycolic Acid, this serum targets discoloration, smooths skin, and enhances radiance for a luminous, even-toned glow.

The Skin Diet Company Lip Barrier Tint

Will we ever tired of our lip oils? The only acceptable answer is NO! Keep your lips healthy and hydrated, while giving them a beautiful tint that's suitable for brown skin girlies, all in one product. These dessert inspired tints are to die for!

