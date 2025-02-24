ELLE Fit: Why Aqua Aerobics Deserves A Spot In Your Fitness Routine

It seems like a whole different planet when you think about fitness in the early 2000s. Crash diets, juice detoxes, cardio bunnies and the aerobics fever that took over everyone's lives defined whether you were a cool kid or not. It's not pleasant to think about, I know, but it's got an unreasonably large amount of nostalgia attached to it. And, to be fair, we did get aqua aerobics out of those years, which is still one of the best workouts you can follow for your overall health and the graceful ageing of your body- just ask Kerry Washington!

Why It's Trending

Although it did get labelled as an activity for your grandma’s pool parties for a while there, it has made a strong comeback recently with a rebranding of identity as 'hydrotherapy'. The low-impact, high-energy workout is making waves in the fitness world, and it’s time we joined the party! This unsung hero of full-body workouts has quickly become a celebrity favorite — let's see why.

The resistance of water is 12 times greater than air, so even simple movements in your aqua aerobics routine turn into calorie-torching exercises. Water’s natural resistance also helps you tone muscles without the need for heavy weights. The buoyancy of water supports your body, making it easier to perform stretches and balance exercises. There’s something inherently calming about being in the water, and aqua aerobics classes often feel more like a let-loose session than a hardcore workout.

What To Expect

From cardio to strength training, there’s something for everyone in an aqua aerobics class. You might take a liking to aqua jogging, where you run laps in the pool without the impact on your knees, providing a cardio powerhouse workout. Or maybe you're somoene who prefers water toning with foam dumbbells and resistance bands, which helps build muscle strength. Core-focused exercises like flutter kicks and poolside planks will fire up your abs and make sure you achieve that summer body you have a wallpaper of since forever. Dance routines, similar to Zumba but wetter and wilder, add a fun element, while stretch and relax sessions at the end of classes improve flexibility and leave you feeling refreshed.

Take The Plunge

If you need more convincing, just look at the A-listers who swear by this aquatic workout. Halle Berry incorporates aqua exercises into her routine for a full-body burn without the wear and tear. Tom Daley, already a pro in the water, uses aqua aerobics for cross-training. Jennifer Aniston, the queen of ageless beauty, loves low-impact workouts, and aqua aerobics is often part of her fitness regimen.

While you don’t need much, water shoes and foam dumbbells can enhance your workout. Everything’s more fun with a workout buddy, so consider bringing a friend along. If you're eady to dive in, most private clubs, like NSCI or Bandra's C'est La Vie conduct aqua aerobics classes. You could also check out The Fitness Galaxy at Lower Parel. Aqua aerobics isn’t just a fitness trend- it’s a lifestyle. Whether you’re looking for a low-impact way to stay active, a calorie-burning workout, or just a fun new way to exercise, this is your sign to jump in — literally. Your body (and your mood) will thank you!