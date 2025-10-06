ELLE India Beauty Awards 2025: Here’s An Exclusive Look Into The Jury Hamper

The countdown is on! With the ELLE India Beauty Awards 2025 less than a month away, the anticipation is palpable for the night that redefines beauty with every edition. This season, our jury brings together a powerhouse mix of voices, from renowned dermatologists and mental wellness advocates to fitness leaders, sexual wellness experts, and creative minds from photography, cinema, makeup, and hair.

As a gesture of gratitude, we put together a bespoke hamper crafted with intention and elegance. Thoughtfully tailored for our jury, each piece inside is a token of appreciation. Here's your first look at the Jury Hamper.

Armateur - Pine & Mulled Wine Shimmer Soy Pillar

Armateur’s Gold Shimmer Pillar Candles are made from hand-poured soy wax. These environmentally friendly candles are designed to burn clean with a warm glow. Their gourmand scent opens with fresh pine and deepens into mulled wine’s spiced warmth, instantly evoking the likeness of a festive evening by the fire.

Gioia - Maddox Crossbody

TheMaddox Crossbody from Gioia is a sleek croc-embossed leather bag finished with gold-toned hardware and a versatile silhouette. With a detachable strap, multiple compartments, and a minimalist colour palette, it’s the perfect blend of polish and practicality.

La Folie - Cacao Origins Chocolate Thins

La Folie’sCacao Origins Chocolate Thins are from a special-edition chocolate collection curated by Chef Sanjana that celebrates dark chocolate at its finest. Each thin slice is handcrafted using award-winning organic cacao beans hailing from Peru, Madagascar, and India, letting you explore the nuanced flavours unique to each region.

Anantaya - Morbi Vase

Inspired by the Morbi Palace in Gujarat, the Morbi Vase from Anantaya brings Art Deco prestige to your home. This statement piece is meticulously crafted to blend both legacy and style. Its sleek white marble vase with polished brass accents is ideal for displaying long-stemmed flowers.

Lemonade - Customised Journal Diary

This custom journal from Lemonade, complete with a small note on what Beauty means to us, features a personal touch that reflects the spirit of the ELLE Beauty Awards 2025.

"Beauty

Noun. /'bju:ti/

Not what is seen,

but what stands the test of time."

Zero Zero - Assorted Kit Of Essential Oils

Zero Zero's Assorted Kit Of Essential Oils features six unique scents: Pepper, Orange, Patchouli, Lavender, Geranium, and Sweet Almond. This indulgent essential oil set is ideal for aromatherapy enthusiasts and is a sure way of incorporating luxury to elevate your daily rituals.

Opium - Collector's Edition Marvel Glasses

Opium's Collector's Edition Glasses are inspired by Marvel's Captain America. This limited edition piece is inspired by the iconic series and blends style with passion and individuality.

