ELLE Wellness Deep Dive: Eating Snow Fungus Is The New Hot Girl Hydration Hack

In the ever-evolving world of wellness, certain natural remedies stand the test of time. I myself am Exhibit A. I'll always brew a cup of ginger-honey-cinnamon when I feel a bug coming on; that will just always be my first instinct. One such gem is snow fungus. Don't make a face just yet— it's like any other mushroom you'd savour, and quite a delicious one at that, too. While it might be new to us, this translucent, gelatinous mushroom has been a staple in traditional Chinese medicine for centuries, celebrated for its myriad health and beauty benefits.​

A Natural Skin Elixir

This friendly fungus is revered for its remarkable hydrating properties. Essentially hyaluronic acid in edible form, it can attract and retain moisture, holding nearly 500 times its weight in water. This intense hydration helps maintain skin elasticity, resulting in a plump and youthful complexion. Moreover, its gelatinous quality may promote collagen synthesis, reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. ​

Beyond Skin Deep

These adorably weird squishes are good for more than just skin hydration. Rich in antioxidants, they combat oxidative stress, and their anti-inflammatory properties further bolster the immune system. ​Additionally, snow fungus has been linked to improved brain function; it's got all these bioactive compounds that protect nerve cells, potentially enhancing memory and cognitive performance. ​

And if that wasn't enough, it can help lower cholesterol levels by enhancing metabolism and reducing cholesterol absorption in the intestines. This, coupled with its antioxidant capabilities, supports heart health and reduces the risk of related diseases.

Incorporating Snow Fungus Into Your Routine

Integrating snow fungus into your daily regimen is straightforward and no rocket science. Traditionally, it's used in soups and teas, offering a subtle, slightly sweet flavor. It's usually available at grocery stores or with your grocery supplier, but you can also get the dried version here for longer storage time. If you still can't get yourself to stir up a pot of snow fungus, supplements are available in various forms, including powders and capsules. ​

It may be trending now, but snow fungus has been an ally in promoting well-being from within all along. Its multifaceted benefits make it a great addition to our modern, super-fast routines.​