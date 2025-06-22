Everything I’d Add To My Cart If I Won The Lottery: Beauty Edition

Have you heard the line that goes, "If I ever won the lottery (or married rich, or sold a screenplay), I wouldn’t announce it. You’d just see the signs?" Well, this is me revealing my giveaway signs.

There are purchases you make to get by, and then there are purchases that feel like a personality shift. A robe so plush it changes your posture. A lip oil that makes you look like you know something that others don't. We're talking about that kind.

1. The Moisturiser That Costs More Than My Rent

I’ve sampled it on the back of my hand at a luxury boutique like it was a tasting menu. But in my jackpot reality, Valmont's l'Elixir des Glaciers Crème Merveilleuse and becomes my nightly routine. Not just dabbed under my eyes. Slathered. Neck, chest, elbows, everywhere. My fantasy face wears the SkinCeuticals Triple Lipid Restore 2:4:2 under sunscreen, even when I’m just home.

2. An LED Mask That Makes Me Look Suspiciously Well-Rested

Forget spa appointments. I want spa ownership. The ARTEMIS LED Mask & Neck System looks like something out of a sci-fi reboot, but the results are real. Red light for collagen, blue light for breakouts. I’d pop it on while answering e-mails and emerge looking like I’ve been sleeping in a Himalayan salt cave.

3. The Facialist with a Waitlist

Every lottery fantasy needs a gatekept professional. Mine is Guendalina Gennari. I’d book her signature sculpting facial once a month in London and fly there just for it. It’s not just skincare, it’s bone structure realignment.

4. A Bath Ritual That Deserves Its Own Instagram Highlight

The kind of bath that begins with a dry brush and ends with existential peace. I’d stock up on Susanne Kaufmann’s bath soaks (the Mountain Pine one smells like expensive silence) and fill a marble tray with sculptural soaps from BINU BINU. Toss in Mauli Rituals’ Himalayan healing salts and light a Trudon candle while I’m at it. If I don't emerge with a newfound sense of clarity, something's off.

5. Hair So Good It Has a Trust Fund

I’d book a standing appointment at Olivier Claire at the St. Regis, Mumbai. It's the kind of place where your strands are treated like antique silk. Each session includes a microscopic analysis of your scalp, custom-blended masks, and a haircut designed according to your face's golden ratio. I’d leave with swishy hair and zero regrets.

6. Nightstand Products Your Aunt Warned You Not To Touch

The Elizabeth Arden Prevage Anti-Aging Eye Serum 2.0 might have been an elusive dream, but now it's my nightly ritual. Clé de Peau Beauté's La Crème comes in a faceted jar that looks like it belongs in an heiress' powder room. I’d open it dramatically each night, apply it with a spatula, and sleep like someone who has absolutely never used face wipes.

7. Supplements That Might Actually Be Magic

Wellness from within, but make it decadent. I’d commit to Seed's DS-01® Daily Synbiotic and The Nue Co.'s Skin Filter. Mornings would start with Ancient + Brave’s collagen in my La Marzocco Linea Mini dispensed coffee and WelleCo’s Super Elixir on ice. In this life, I’d take my adaptogens seriously—and never drink plain water again.

8. Makeup For an Unbeatable Face Card

I’d swap my usual base for Dolce & Gabbana’s Everlast Foundation. It’s the kind of soft-matte finish that whispers “airbrushed.” Add Westman Atelier's Baby Cheeks Blush Sticks, and DIOR's Lip Glow Oil and suddenly, I look like nobility.

9. Fragrance That Smells Like Secrets

Lottery me wouldn’t wear perfume. She’d wear a mood. I’d commission Maison Crivelli to build me something with vetiver, iris, maybe a drop of motor oil. Something beautiful and borderline weird. Which is the whole point. OR I’d wear Chloé’s Nomade Lumière d’Égypte. In my head, it's for the kind of woman who ghosts parties early. It’s luxurious, luminous, and a little elusive.

10. A Vanity That Belongs in a Film

Soft-close drawers. Backlit mirror. Temperature-controlled beauty fridge. I’d sit at it each morning in a silk robe, whisper affirmations to myself, and call it therapy.

It Doesn't Have To Stay a Fantasy. It Can Be a Slow Build

Sure, this is a lottery fantasy. But rituals can start anytime. You can begin with one rich face cream. One foundation that photographs like a dream. One perfume that turns heads.

Luxury isn’t always about price. It’s about intention. About creating pockets of softness, slowness, and self-regard. So maybe you won’t buy it all. But maybe you’ll try one, and feel your whole energy tilt just slightly, gorgeously upward.

That’s the beauty of the cart: it can be full of fantasy, but also just one step toward a better version of you.