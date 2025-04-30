Tired Of Being Tired? Here’s How I’m Hitting Reset On My Sleep Schedule

Let’s face it, Gen Z may be smart at a lot of things, but sleep hygiene is not one of them. Whether it’s endless scrolling on your phone, late-night work deadlines, or the comforting, yet regret-inducing weekend binge watch of that trending show, getting your sleep pattern in check can feel like an uphill battle. But, if you’ve found yourself tossing and turning at night, don’t worry—you’re far from alone. And more importantly, there’s hope. This is how I plan on fixing my supremely messed-up sleep schedule, as a certified insomniac.

Setting Boundaries With Your Devices

Let's deal with the most difficult one of them all first. My phone is my worst enemy. There, I've said it. And I recently learnt that there's an actual psychological reason we get stuck in this cycle of mindless scrolling that keeps us awake far longer than we intend, and it's that we want to preserve some sense of freedom to do whatever we wish to, leisurely. We want to fulfill our wishes and do what we weren't able to during the work day.

So, the first thing I did? I created a solid boundary for myself—no more screens at least an hour before bed. I do not need to know what's new in the world at the hour my brain is supposed to switch off. I know it's not going to be easy, but I plan on having a calming bedtime routine in place, instead. A good book and candle, guided meditation, or simply calming, soft music with a body butter is going to be my routine of choice henceforward.

Embracing A Consistent Bedtime

Getting a good night’s sleep isn’t just about how long you sleep—it's about when you're sleeping. I used to stay up until 2 a.m. and while that might seem like a treat in the moment, it only made my sleep pattern worse. I realised I needed to commit to a consistent bedtime (and wake-up time). This doesn't mean you have to stick to a rigid 10 p.m. bedtime every night (though that would be ideal). Instead, I'm aiming for a window—say, 11 p.m. to 12 a.m. as my sleep start time. The goal is consistency, not perfection.

Creating A Sleep-Friendly Environment

I’ve learned the importance of setting the right atmosphere for sleep. Gone are the days of leaving my bedroom a mess or allowing bright lights to invade my space right before bed. Now, I keep my room cool, dark, and as quiet as possible. My go-to strategy? Investing in blackout curtains and an eye mask. These simple additions will make a world of difference. If you’re someone who’s sensitive to light (welcome to the club), creating a dark sanctuary is key to tricking your body into knowing it’s time for rest.

Limiting Caffeine And Alcohol Intake

Caffeine is another culprit that keeps me up at night. I never realised how much that evening cup of coffee (or sometimes two) would disrupt my sleep until I started cutting back. Now, I limit my caffeine intake to the morning hours only and avoid it after 2 p.m. If I really need a pick-me-up, I'll go for a matcha. As for alcohol, while it may initially make you feel sleepy, it actually disrupts your sleep cycle. So, I’ve swapped out that evening glass of wine for some chamomile or peppermint tea.

Exercise, The Hero You Didn't See Coming

I used to think that working out late in the evening would leave me too wired to sleep, but after experimenting with different workout times, I've come to realise that the opposite is true. Regular, low-intensity exercise actually makes me fall asleep faster and sleep more deeply. Now, I aim to get some light cardio or yoga in every day, even if it’s just a short 20-minute brisk walk. Just remember to avoid intense workouts right before bed, because those can leave you energised rather than relaxed, and that's the last thing we want.

Being Kind To Myself During The Process

I know I'm going to have my fair share of late-night slip-ups, especially when work deadlines or life get in the way. I find myself too adrenaline-fueled on stressful days to fall asleep, but beating yourself up only makes things worse. Progress isn’t always linear, and there are days when your sleep schedule will go off track. What you can do is focus on getting back to your trusty routine the next day. The key is not to be too hard on yourself and to recognise that it’s all part of the process.

The Bottom Line

I spoke to Dr. Chad, Chiropractor And Sleep & Well-Being Advisor at Hästens, for the ultimate insight into sleep hygiene, "The key to better sleep isn’t just about getting eight hours—it’s about finding what helps you calm down your nervous system. Whether it’s breathwork, calming sounds, or a simple wind-down ritual, the goal is to tell your body it’s time to rest. Sleep regularity matters even more than sleep duration—going to bed and waking up at the same time every day has a big impact on your overall health. To reset a disrupted sleep cycle, keep things realistic and stick to a routine you can maintain. Avoid stimulation before bed, create a calm sleep environment, and don’t overcomplicate the process. When you commit to consistency and simplicity, quality sleep follows naturally."

Fixing a messed-up sleep schedule isn’t an overnight task, but with patience, consistency, and a little effort, it’s absolutely achievable. You’ve got this.