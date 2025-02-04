February Beauty Must-Haves Stealing Our Attention

February may be the shortest month, but rest assured, these new beauty drops are going to make it the most epic one. Warning: some of these are so tempting, that you're not going to want to wait for Valentine's Day to spoil yourself (and you shouldn't, if I may say so myself). Keep scrolling for the drool-worthy beauty we’re crushing on this month.

Embryolisse Filaderme Emulsion

This is the rich, ultra-nourishing moisturiser that worn-down winter skin has been waiting for. Packed with shea butter, essential fatty acids, and soothing aloe, this French pharmacy classic revives dry, tight skin in an instant.

Available here.

Roberto Cavalli Signature Eau de Parfum

If fierce is the vibe you're looking to embody, this fragrance is your perfect match. A sultry blend of pink pepper, orange blossom, and addictive tonka bean, it'll have you giving main-character energy all the way.

Available here.

Rhode Peptide Lip Shape

Meet your new lip obsession. As if Rhode Beauty and lip liners didn't have enough of a chokehold on Instagram, their new launch- the stunningly plumping lip liners with the most gorgeous shade range- has just landed- and it comes with a smudger! It’s the uber-chic essential your beauty bag was missing.

Available here.

ClayCo Sunglazed Sunscreen

Dewy skin and sun protection in one? Yes, please. This is not your average SPF—it’s a luminous, lightweight formula that shields your skin and is packed with skin-loving ingredients and zero white cast. It’s your new go-to for radiant protection.

Available here.

82°E Pomegranate Wrap

A real life superfood smoothie for your lips! This lip mask is packed with antioxidant-rich pomegranate and hydrating squalane to revive and plump tired lips. Like the name suggests, it wraps your lips in its nourishing embrace.

Available here.

ByTerry Brightening CC Serum

This one's all about effortless radiance, blending skincare and makeup for that perfected, luminous finish. Infused with rosehip extract and light-reflecting pigments, this glow-boosting essential blurs, brightens, and hydrates—because who doesn’t love a little French-girl filter in a bottle?

Available here.

Viktor & Rolf Flowerbomb Tiger Lily

Sun-drenched, and irresistibly exotic- that's how this new fragrance will have you feeling. The iconic Flowerbomb is on vacation, and you best believe it's taking you along. One spritz, and it’s an endless summer, no passport required. Bursting with juicy mango, hypnotic tiger lily, and warm amber, this scent is pure golden-hour magic.

Available here.

Dr. Sheth's Gulab & Glycolic Acid Underarm Roll On

You don't have to shy away from showing your underarms anymore- not only is this roll on infused with glycolic acid for gentle exfoliation and odour control, but also soothing rose to calm and refresh delicate skin. This powerhouse formula helps combat darkness, odor, and sweat in just one easy swipe.

Available here.

VT COSMETICS Reedle Shot Booster Skin Treatment

The famed "needle serum" is now available in India! Designed to deliver intensive results through microneedle-like elements, this innovation enhances the absorption of active ingredients deep into the skin, promoting a smoother, revitalized complexion. Infused with cica extract and hyaluronic acid, it gently exfoliates, tightens pores, and provides soothing hydration, making it ideal for even sensitive and acne-prone skin.

Available here.

Kérastase Elixir Ultime

The cult favourite serum now has a new, even better formula! This version is infused with the rare, wild French camellia, a luxurious ingredient known for its exceptional properties. The new Elixir Ultime delivers some impressive benefits, including 2X shinier hair, 96 hours of anti-frizz action, enhanced softness and hydration, heat protection up to 230°C, and prevention of split ends!

Available here.

MARS TRIO Treat

A must-have for stunning eyes in just three simple steps, this compact kit combines eyeliner, mascara, and eyeshadow for a complete eye look on-the-go! Each product delivers exceptional results—long-lasting eyeliner, volumizing mascara, and pigmented, blendable eyeshadow for a flawless finish.

Available here.

HYPHEN’S 44% Rice Water Brightening Serum Pads

Infused with a targeted blend of 5% Niacinamide, Alpha Arbutin & Yuzu Extract, these pads act like magic to reduce dark spots. They also brighten, even out skin tone and provide smoother and more hydrated skin with every swipe. AND the bamboo in the pads supports natural collagen production!

Available here.

Beauty By BiE DND Overnight Mask

This overnight mask works as an advanced skin recovery treatment that provides hydration, a collagen boost and barrier repair in one step. Formulated with ceramides, bakuchiol, prebiotics & probiotics, it’s the only product you’ll need for plump skin. Just apply a thick layer before bed every alternate day, and leave the rest to DND!

Available here.