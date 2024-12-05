Fragrance Stories: Signature Scents For Every Wedding Event

In our third instalment, let’s talk about fragrance. Often overlooked in favour of dresses, flowers, and table décor, scent is one of the most powerful—and personal—ways to capture the essence of your big day. A well-chosen perfume doesn’t just smell beautiful in the moment; it lingers in memory for years to come. Just one spritz can transport you back to the morning butterflies, the walk down the aisle, or that euphoric first dance.

So, why not make fragrance part of your wedding story by assigning a unique perfume to each event?

Mehendi: Fresh and Floral

For daytime vibrancy, look no further than Jo Malone’s Peony & Blush Suede. Its youthful, floral bouquet pairs perfectly with the celebratory spirit of Mehendi.

Sangeet: Bold and Glamorous

Step into the night with YSL’s Libre Intense—a sultry blend of lavender, orange blossom, and vanilla that complements your glamorous attire.

Wedding: Timeless Elegance

Chanel No. 5 L’Eau is a modern take on the classic, offering sophistication that matches the gravitas of the big day.

Reception: Playful and Unexpected

Opt for something daring like Maison Francis Kurkdjian’s Baccarat Rouge 540—a cult favourite that feels like a signature finale.

For a personal touch, consider layering scents. Pair Dior’s Miss Dior with Byredo’s Gypsy Water for a unique, unforgettable fragrance blend.

These olfactory icons will define your wedding story like nothing else. In our next feature, we’ll reimagine bridal makeup palettes to push boundaries and embrace creativity.