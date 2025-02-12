A Floral Oeuvre From Carolina Herrera At New York Fashion Week

It seems as though Wes Gordon was in the mood for love this season. As showgoers, including Chloe Fineman, Michelle Zauner, Dove Cameron, and Mrs Herrera herself, looked out on a sky-high panoramic view of snowy Manhattan, spring felt far away—but the designer had lined his runway with thousands of ranunculus blooms.

Carolina Herrera's Fall 2025

His inspiration: the Jerzy Kosinski book and Hal Ashby film Being There. In the latter, Peter Sellers plays a gardener who unexpectedly rises to political prominence. The movie is one of Gordon’s favourites, and it got him thinking, he wrote in his show notes, about “tending to our wardrobes the way he would tend to his garden—meticulously, with thoughtful care.”

Carolina Herrera

From the first lookout, the botanical through-line was clear: Models wore sashes with handmade silk rosettes around the waist, carried miniature rosette evening bags, and sported oversized flower brooches or bold tulip prints. One of Gordon’s most beloved paintings, Sonia Delaunay’s 'Rhythm Color', inspired the deep hues on display. The exuberant luxury approach in action!

Breaking up the lovey-dovey mood was a running motif of pinstriped suiting, but even that got a flirtatious upgrade with cropped blazers, strapless tops or bandeaus, and gilded floral embellishments. Call it corporate, done Herrera-style, with Gordon injecting youthful energy into the ladylike house codes. The brand’s signature white shirting also found its way into the collection, whether paired with sharp trousers or oversized and draped over a flared skirt.

And even more sweet touches abounded: as Fleetwood Mac played on the soundtrack, openwork lace evoked the edges of a Valentine and embellished tweeds came in macaron hues, while roses bloomed over the shoulders and bodice of a hot-pink dress. The only downside is that we won’t be able to get our hands on these looks by February 14.

Read the original article in ELLE USA.