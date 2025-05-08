From NYC To Mumbai: The Expert Redefining Luxury Skincare

Meet Dr. Kavita Payyar—the warm, effervescent force behind Beauty Health NY, Kavita Life, and now, NY Aesthetic Clinic in Mumbai. Raised in India and refined in the U.S., Dr. Payyar brings over three decades of expertise as a celebrity esthetics professional, blending medical precision with soulful care. Her journey began not in a boardroom but in front of a mirror, driven by a personal quest to heal her own skin as a young adult. That spark evolved into a lifelong mission to redefine ageing with intention, nourishment, and grace.

Now, having built a cult following in New York City, she brings her signature touch home to Mumbai. For Dr. Payyar, beauty isn’t about chasing flawlessness—it’s about enhancing what’s already there, gently and holistically, from the inside out.

ELLE: If your skincare philosophy had a tagline, what would it be?

Dr Kavita Payyar: Skincare is inside out. It’s really simple, but very powerful. If you're not healthy on the inside, your skin will not look good, no matter how many products you use. Skincare is not just about what you apply topically. It's the whole package—your internal health, your diet, exercise, and the balance you maintain with your lifestyle all contribute to healthy skin.

ELLE: You’re stranded on an island with just one skincare product. What’s coming with you and why?

Dr KP: For me, it would be a good moisturiser—preferably a thick one. As we age, our skin needs more moisture and lubrication. I’d choose something that also has sun protection, since I’m on an island, and I wouldn’t want my skin to burn. If I had to go with something more accessible, I’d choose Aquaphor—it's simple, affordable, and works wonders for your skin. It’s a classic.

ELLE: What’s something about Indian skin that global skincare doesn’t always get right?

Dr KP: A major issue is that most global skincare brands don't address the needs of Indian skin well. They often cater to lighter skin tones, especially those in the Fitzpatrick I-IV categories, which is mostly Caucasian skin. Indian skin, which falls under Fitzpatrick IV-VI, requires more specialised care. Ethnic skin, especially darker tones, reacts differently to products, particularly when it comes to laser treatments or pigmentation. In my practice, I’ve focused a lot on educating people about how to treat skin tones in these categories because it’s a gap in the market.

ELLE: What do you want clients to feel the first time they walk into your Mumbai space?

Dr KP: The first thing I want them to feel is welcome. I believe in the power of energy—good vibes are crucial. So, no matter how your day has been, I want my clients to feel that positive energy the moment they walk in. We are in the healing industry, and that’s what we aim to do—heal. Our job is to make our clients feel loved, cared for, and relaxed the second they step through the door.

ELLE: What’s one skincare rule you’ve broken, and were glad you did?

Dr KP: I’ve always been very conscientious about my skincare routine. But there’s one rule I broke after many years of practising, and that is the idea of using multiple products in a complex routine. I’ve come to realise that sometimes, less is more. As a doctor, I had always recommended a full skincare regimen, but over time, I’ve learned that minimalist care often works better. Focusing on quality over quantity is key. For me, simplifying my skincare routine has been a game-changer.

ELLE: If you could give your younger self one piece of self-care advice, what would it be?

Dr KP: I would tell my younger self to listen to my body more closely and take care of my internal health first. As we grow older, it’s easy to get distracted by external things, but maintaining your internal wellness is crucial. If your body isn’t healthy, your skin and overall appearance won’t reflect your best self. Be more mindful about what you eat, drink, and how you live. And please always wash your face before going to bed!

ELLE: I hear you’re all about skin rituals—what’s your favourite non-negotiable wellness ritual— more important than even skincare?

Dr KP: The first thing I do every morning is a ritual that I never compromise on: lemon and honey with warm water. If I’m in Asia, I’ll add cardamom and cinnamon for an extra boost. The honey I use is from the mountains, and it's thicker and more medicinal. It has therapeutic properties that help with respiratory issues, which is especially important in a city like Mumbai with its pollution. This simple ritual keeps me energised and healthy.

ELLE: Why Mumbai, and why now? Was there a moment that made you go, “It’s time”?

Dr KP: I came to Mumbai in 2019 for the first time, and it was a big moment for me. I had been working in New York for years and had already built a reputation in the skincare community, especially with ethnic skin. I teamed up with Dr. Madhu Chopra here, and together, we started workshops all over the city. We did 78 workshops in total, and they were a huge hit. The energy in Mumbai was incredible, and it made sense to me to expand and educate people about skincare, not just offer treatments. This city has so much potential, and I felt it was the perfect time to bring my expertise here.