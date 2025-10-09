Gossip Girl Turns 18: Here’s Everything I Want And Don’t Want On My 2025 Beauty Board

Feels like yesterday when Kristen Bell’s ‘Hey Upper East Siders’ became my favourite thing on television and for all the right reasons. Calling it ahead of its time, that too in an era where Instagram did not exist, is an understatement. From Blair’s old-money, archival designer outfits to Serena’s maximalist cocktail party dresses, the duo never failed to impress us with their fashion inspo. The show was part early 2000s and part early 2010s, and the beauty inspo? Spot on! Even 18 years later, some beauty moments still deserve a spot on my mood board… the rest, maybe, can stay in 2009.

Here’s Everything I’m Incorporating In 2025:

You know that one piece of jewellery that transcends trends and gets passed down in the family? Elegant, and classic? The priced possession kind. These are exactly that. Nearly two decades on, they still deserve a spot on my vanity, having aged like fine wine and now perfectly Instagram and Pinterest approved too.

Glossy Lips

An IT girl once said, “Lipstick lasts longer, but lip gloss is more fun.” Not just any IT girl—the original one, paving the way for all maximalist, party-ready baddies. Matte lips had their reign, but it’s time for Serena-style gloss to make a comeback. I’m obsessed with mine, and thanks to modern formulas, the shine lasts just as long as the fun.

Soft Girl Grunge

Photograph: (Instagram: @gossipgirl)

It looked cool when we saw it on serena and Georgina and looks even cooler now that Emma Chamberlain does it too. The style strikes the perfect balance of demure and mysterious, enhancing your features while giving off major fall/winter vibes. I’m calling it the ultimate Delhi winter slay. Imagine walking near Khan Market with those grunge eyes.

Slicked-back Buns

Photograph: (Instagram: @gossipgirl)

We’ve all seen them on our favourite models but Lily Van Der Woodsen did it first. The affluent socialite had a signature slicked-back bun which enhanced her persona even better with that hairstyle and her birkin. Call it 'clean girl' or 'rich girl'. Deep down we all know the power that a nice, tidy bun holds.

Men's Grooming Like Chuck Bass Photograph: (Instagram: @edwestwick)

I know we’ve all dug the tortured artist/poet look on men and labelled them as green flags with broken hearts but nothing will ever come close to a well-groomed man tucked in a custom designer suit who will fly all the way to Paris just to get you your favourite macaroons. From world-famous celebrities to athletes, a well-groomed man is what a girl is looking for. We don’t want tortured artists with a nicotine addiction anymore.

Luxe Nightwear and Satin Bedsheets

Maybe in 2007 holistic beauty was just emerging but now it's booming. Let's appreciate Queen B not just for her wit but also for how she's the face of wellness too. Acai bowls, satin bed covers, and luxe nightwear. We called her extra back then but now every girl wants this. Thanks to pinterest, we're all chasing who she really was and except now it's an accepted lifestyle.

They're So 2009, I Don't Want Them

Gossip Girl gave us iconic style moments, but let’s be honest—some looks belong firmly in 2009. In this fashion economy? They don’t stand a chance. Grandma’s shelves are probably the safest place for them anyway.

Headbands

Photograph: (Instagram: @gossipgirl)

Yes, Queen B made us romanticise the hell out of headbands back in the day and every little girl followed along. We’ve moved on and nobody wears headbands anymore and neither do we want to see them back; we’re happy with our claw clips now.

Messy Ponytails

Messy ponytails ruled once upon a time, now they’re just too outdated. In an era where ‘I woke up like this’ is a full-fledged makeup look, messy ponytails just won't make the cut. GG characters sure looked decent in them but only millennials are wearing them now.

Blair’s Lip Shade

Photograph: (Instagram: @gossipgirl)

I’ve adored Queen B for years, from her outfits to her chanel compact, she really did look like a princess but that lip shade needs to be locked in 2009 and need not make a comeback. That shade of pink had its time but sadly it doesn't stand a chance anymore. Nude lippies and bold colours are cool; maybe try using that with your chanel compact.

Boring Eyeshadow Looks

As boojie as the Upper East Siders were, their eyeshadow still lacked personality. Think fun and different eyeshadow shades, patterns and designs, and yet the characters lack that. I enjoyed Jenny’s goth era only because it had depth to it. The show needed a little more shimmer and scandals in the eye makeup too.

18 years in, and this show hasn’t lost an ounce of its iconicness. This was my beauty guide: Dos, Don’ts, and all the inspo in between.

Until next time,

XOXO

