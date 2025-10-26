The Oiled Braid That Defined My School Days Is Now A Gym-Core Favourite

Slicked-back, oiled braids are officially your new gym-core hairstyle. But back in school, that exact look earned me the dreaded ‘behen-ji’ label.

I’ve had long hair since I was four, thanks to my Punjabi roots and my desi mom. Ponytails were a nightmare for my Bajaj Almond Hair Oil commercial, kind of hair, which supposedly caused split ends. Add the constant fear of nazar, the cherry on top — and I was stuck with slicked-back oiled braids while my friends flaunted fresh fringes after long weekends.

In 2010, bangs (we called them fringes) and messy, voluminous hair were the tickets to being an 'It' girl. In one corner were the cool mean girls, and in the other, there was me — munching on aloo paranthas with perfectly neat braids, earning looks that said, “Sorry, you’re not invited here; go back to the first benchers' community.”

The Comeback My Inner Child Needed

Fitting in meant experimenting. I tried French, fishtail, Dutch, Goddess, and even a super high 'puff' (yes, really). But the trend book had other plans. Who would’ve thought that a hairstyle I dreaded in pre-COVID school life would end up on runways and become A-listers’ go-to gym-core braid?

With athleisure reaching new heights, neat braids are trending in 2025. Hair oiling went viral on TikTok last year, and suddenly my so-called behen-ji braids became a statement. Remember how we laughed at kids making two braids with red ribbons? They’re now serving coquette baddie vibes. What’s next — eating gooseberry for hair and skin? Maybe in another 15 years.

Braids That Work As Hard As You Do

Fitness enthusiasts, actors, and models love this style because it’s practical and chic. Braids keep hair secure, reduce frizz, prevent breakage during sweaty workouts, and give a sleek, on-trend look that pairs perfectly with high-end athleisure. Sweat-proof, low-maintenance, and effortlessly stylish — what’s not to love?

So, goodbye fringes and hair left loose or in a ponytail, God forbid, in metro cities like ours, where empty roads are a myth. Thanks to my mom, I am now a baddie who aced gym-core braids before they were cool, rocking protagonist-level hair straight out of a shampoo commercial.

