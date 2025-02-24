Trend Watch: Fashion Week 2025 Accessories Are The Zany Grab

We love to hate and hate to love, welcome to the ELLE interns rundown of the most iconic and sometimes tragic fashion accessories of the season. We will tell you if it was a hit or a miss because who better to cover this than a certified trend lover along with a professional trend hater.

We Have A Love-Hate Relationship With Trends



Trends come and go (evidently) but some are here to stay and others dare to come back. Whether you just tolerate trends or live for them, you can't help but talk about them. Over the course of fashion week 2025, we saw an array of trends fighting to claim the mantle, but the question still remains, who is here to stay and who is doomed to fizzle out. If you are someone who is more accessory alligned or just someone who likes laughing about the ridiculouness of some of these fashion moments, then look no further than here.

Fringe And Charm Heavy



Charms have made their way from 2024 to 2025, now as a go-to ‘express yourself’ accessory. “Love an accessory for my accessory, I think all the Gen Z girls deep down knew charms are not going anywhere and we are here for it,” Vishakha says.



Fringe however is giving cowboy but not in a Bella Hadid way, more of an unwelcomed 90s throwback. “Yeah, I think I could do without the fringe because there is such a thing as too much fringe, but please, bring on the charm,” Sarah says.

Double Bagging



Please stop. This is not a fashion thing, it is more utility-driven, and we don’t need any of that on the runway. It’s giving I did not want to take two trips from the car to carry my stuff.



That being said, we stan bags having their own tiny bags, but come on, that’s not new, that’s vintage babe.

Head Gear: Castlecore?



We love the lack of practicality for the sake of a look. At this year's Grammy Awards, Jaden Smith served castle core in a way that none of us saw coming in this head gear by Abodi.



All the crocheted-covered faces radiated knight energy. Safe to say castlecore is making its way into our closets.



Sun Protection made its high-fashion debut at the Prada SS25. “What is that? A submarine for your head?” Vishaka asks. “It’s a visor,” Sarah says.

Marc Jacobs Footwear



STAN, PREACH, LOVE. It’s the way that it channels coquette and blurs reality. Magical realism has entered the chat and we are here for it.

Perfume Bottle Bags

Here’s to, adding more structure and silhouettes to our bags. Let’s be real we all need a bag, but make it a weapon to our service. “If you want to carry a perfume bottle bag, just carry a flask on a sling and call it a day,” Sarah says. “Girl, it’s exactly that. Plus it can carry my lip balm,” Vishakha adds, after an eye-roll.

Big Eyelashes



Bold and colourful, it reimagines femininity, and we cannot wait to see it strut off the runway and into office wear (ELLE stylists and fashion writers, we are looking at you).

Avant Gardé Metal Head Gear



“Haven’t we all looked at pretty chandeliers, wishing we could wear them?” Vishakha daydreams.



Gaurav Gupta has set the bar for us when it comes to out-of-the-box metal accessories embodying desi high fashion and channelling bold femininity. “Have your Beauty and the Beast moment, but you won’t be Belle you will be Lumière, the real main character,” Sarah says.

Coloured Tights

If Dua Lipa can wear them, so can you. Live out your wildest Polly Pocket and Barbie dreams. Bringing the ‘ Go Bold Or Go Home’ vibes from the runway straight to our wardrobes.

Statement Sunglasses



This is the perfect way to carry some of that runway energy through your day-to-day lives without feeling too out of place. “As a giant sunglasses wearer, this is a win for all the fashion-curious girlies who are not ready to fully commit to their looks,” Sarah says.



This was all in fun, and no hate to any of these brands (we do love you guys), but now that you know what we think, maybe it is time for you to start looking at trends through a more detailed lens. Yes, fashion is a serious business but more than anything it is supposed to be fun, and a celebrated form of self-expression. So, don't shy away from giving us your hot takes because that is what makes the world of fashion go round.