ELLE Beauty How To: Grow Out Your Hair Without Losing Your Mind (Or Length)

So I got a major hair makeover where the stylist cut more than I signed up for. The result? A technically fine haircut that I didn’t hate—but one that left me craving my length back. And if you’ve ever gone from long to “oh God, what just happened,” you know exactly what I mean.

I’m now deep in the hair growth era. Not the passive kind where you just wait and hope. I mean structured routines, strategic rituals, scalp care, supplements, and the occasional meltdown when nothing looks good and everyone’s telling you to “just get a trim.” Growing out your hair is a test of patience disguised as vanity. And as someone who works in beauty (read: has tried everything), I’ve narrowed it down to what actually works—and what’s just well-marketed nonsense.

If you’re also in your ‘get-my-length-back’ era, here’s your foolproof guide. No mythical miracle oils, no vague "just drink water" advice. This is a real plan with real results. Let’s go.

Nourish First, Always

Hair grows from the inside out—and your strands will show you everything you're lacking. I focus on nutrition daily, and I genuinely believe this is where half the progress happens.

What I actually take:

Wellbeing Nutrition Healthy Hair Melts – My current go-to. Each strip has biotin, amla, keratin, and plant-based extracts.



Power Gummies Hair Vitamins – They work, but I rotate them monthly to avoid overdoing biotin.



Cold-pressed flaxseed oil capsules – Great for omega-3s and scalp inflammation, especially during seasonal hair fall.



Iron + Vitamin D supplements (prescribed!) – If your hair is falling despite everything, get a blood test. Low iron and D are villains in disguise.



Food-wise? More protein, more zinc, more water. I’m not obsessive—I just make sure every plate has one thing that supports growth.

Scalp Care Is the Main Character

The scalp is skin. If it’s flaky, inflamed, or congested, your growth is already compromised. Twice a week, I treat my scalp like my T-zone: clarify, stimulate, hydrate.

What’s in my current rotation:

Once or twice a week, I do a full scalp massage with warm oil (hello, rosemary + almond) using my fingers or a silicone scalp brush. Bonus: it makes your hair look shinier the next day.

Shampoo Often—But Gently

The “shampoo less = faster growth” myth needs to die. Dirty, inflamed scalps do not grow hair well. What matters is using the right cleanser.

My current go-tos:

Kerastase Genesis Bain Hydra-Fortifiant Shampoo – Designed for weakened, shedding-prone hair. Gentle and lush.

K18 Detox Shampoo – Once a week to clear out buildup, styling residue, and oil.

Anomaly Clarifying Shampoo – Affordable, sulphate-free, and great if your hair gets greasy mid-week.



I always follow with scalp serum on towel-dried roots. Hair growth serums work best on clean, damp skin.

Conditioner Is Not Optional

Skipping conditioner is basically signing up for split ends. I alternate between a rich mask and a featherlight leave-in to balance strength with softness.

What I’m loving:

Don’t Fear Heat—Just Use Protection

I style my hair. I like a good blowout. But I don’t do it raw. Heat is fine if you’re strategic.

My two-step ritual:

Tresemmé Keratin Smooth Heat Protectant Spray – Easy to find and reapply. Works under dry heat too.

Dyson Airwrap or Philips AirStyler – I switched to tools that use less direct heat. Expensive? Yes. Regret it? Never.



And I always seal my ends with a few drops of hair serum (currently loving the Miriam Quevedo Sublime Gold) for extra protection.

Oil With Intention

This isn’t your nani’s “oil it and sleep” advice. I oil before shampoo, not after. Twice a week. Warm oil, deep massage, 20–30 minutes with a towel wrap. Done.

Favourites:

Hair-Friendly Everything: Tools, Towels & Triggers

You cannot grow your hair while brushing it like a savage and tying it with elastic bands. Here’s what I switched:

And never brush soaking wet hair. Damp? Fine. Dripping? No.

The Weekly Routine (For Real Ones)

Want to know what I actually do? Here’s my real-life hair growth timetable:

Final Notes (aka Emotional Support for Impatient Girls)

Hair grows about 1.25 cm a month. That’s it. No serum will change this—but the quality of that growth? That’s where your power lies.

So if you're waiting for the length to return, know this: it will. But in the meantime, you can build shine, strength, density—and confidence.

And when you finally run your fingers through hair that’s longer than it’s been in a year, you’ll know: the reels, the routine, the restraint? It was worth it.