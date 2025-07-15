subscribe
Advertisment
Hair

ELLE Beauty How To: Grow Out Your Hair Without Losing Your Mind (Or Length)

Tired of watching your ends snap while strangers suggest a trim? Here's a fool-proof game plan for growing your hair long, strong, and fast.

| Kannagi Desai
hair

So I got a major hair makeover where the stylist cut more than I signed up for. The result? A technically fine haircut that I didn’t hate—but one that left me craving my length back. And if you’ve ever gone from long to “oh God, what just happened,” you know exactly what I mean.

I’m now deep in the hair growth era. Not the passive kind where you just wait and hope. I mean structured routines, strategic rituals, scalp care, supplements, and the occasional meltdown when nothing looks good and everyone’s telling you to “just get a trim.” Growing out your hair is a test of patience disguised as vanity. And as someone who works in beauty (read: has tried everything), I’ve narrowed it down to what actually works—and what’s just well-marketed nonsense.

If you’re also in your ‘get-my-length-back’ era, here’s your foolproof guide. No mythical miracle oils, no vague "just drink water" advice. This is a real plan with real results. Let’s go.

Nourish First, Always

Hair grows from the inside out—and your strands will show you everything you're lacking. I focus on nutrition daily, and I genuinely believe this is where half the progress happens.

What I actually take:

Food-wise? More protein, more zinc, more water. I’m not obsessive—I just make sure every plate has one thing that supports growth.

Scalp Care Is the Main Character

product-thumbnail

The scalp is skin. If it’s flaky, inflamed, or congested, your growth is already compromised. Twice a week, I treat my scalp like my T-zone: clarify, stimulate, hydrate.

What’s in my current rotation:

Once or twice a week, I do a full scalp massage with warm oil (hello, rosemary + almond) using my fingers or a silicone scalp brush. Bonus: it makes your hair look shinier the next day.

Shampoo Often—But Gently

Buy Anomaly Clarifying Shampoo for Deep Cleanse with Charcoal & Eucalyptus Online

The “shampoo less = faster growth” myth needs to die. Dirty, inflamed scalps do not grow hair well. What matters is using the right cleanser.

My current go-tos:

I always follow with scalp serum on towel-dried roots. Hair growth serums work best on clean, damp skin.

Conditioner Is Not Optional

fix

Skipping conditioner is basically signing up for split ends. I alternate between a rich mask and a featherlight leave-in to balance strength with softness.

What I’m loving:

Don’t Fear Heat—Just Use Protection

Tresemme Keratin Smooth Heat Protection Spray 236ml

I style my hair. I like a good blowout. But I don’t do it raw. Heat is fine if you’re strategic.

My two-step ritual:

And I always seal my ends with a few drops of hair serum (currently loving the Miriam Quevedo Sublime Gold) for extra protection.

Oil With Intention

This isn’t your nani’s “oil it and sleep” advice. I oil before shampoo, not after. Twice a week. Warm oil, deep massage, 20–30 minutes with a towel wrap. Done.

Favourites:

Hair-Friendly Everything: Tools, Towels & Triggers

pillow

You cannot grow your hair while brushing it like a savage and tying it with elastic bands. Here’s what I switched:

And never brush soaking wet hair. Damp? Fine. Dripping? No.

The Weekly Routine (For Real Ones)

Want to know what I actually do? Here’s my real-life hair growth timetable:

elle

Final Notes (aka Emotional Support for Impatient Girls)

Hair grows about 1.25 cm a month. That’s it. No serum will change this—but the quality of that growth? That’s where your power lies.

So if you're waiting for the length to return, know this: it will. But in the meantime, you can build shine, strength, density—and confidence.

And when you finally run your fingers through hair that’s longer than it’s been in a year, you’ll know: the reels, the routine, the restraint? It was worth it.

Related stories