Hailey Bieber has returned to her iconic bob hairstyle, debuting a sleek reimagination of 'The Rachel' cut via Instagram this weekend. The model and Rhode Beauty founder has sidelined her glossy lengths in favour of a layered throwback style, just in time for Christmas. If you're looking for a timeless bob that retains some length while framing the face, this is the perfect style to sport for the final weeks of 2025 and beyond.

Photograph: (Instagram: @haileybieber)

'The Rachel cut is simple yet very chic and can work on most hair types,' explains Hershesons' hairstylist Silver Mestre. 'It's essentially a mid-length cut with subtle front layering.'

Popularised by '90s Jennifer Aniston and aptly named after her Friends character, Rachel Green, the vintage hairstyle was her signature throughout the decade and has undergone many modern iterations since.

When it comes to styling for 2026, Mestre points out its versatility immediately.

'The cut can be worn in a modern way by styling it very straight with an exaggerated bend to show off the layering,' he says. 'Another cool way to wear this cut in winter is to simply tuck the back of your hair into whatever jacket you're wearing and let the front layers fall loose - a look made famous by Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, known as the "Olsen Tuck."'

This new cut isn't the first time Bieber has experimented with a shorter style. Her iconic boy bob sparked a chain reaction of celebrity crops and has continued to inspire blunt, tousled cuts ever since. While her latest ’do sits far longer than her original chin-grazing style, we wouldn’t be surprised if she ventures back towards a shorter trim in 2026.

The model is also far from the first celebrity to revive Aniston's famous layered cut in 2025. Just last week, actress Elle Fanning took to the red carpet sporting a face-framing lob that captured the quintessential essence of 'The Rachel' circa 1997: curved, shattered lengths with a high-shine, blow-dried finish.

Read the original article on ELLE USA.