We Haven’t Loved A Haircut Since 2017. It’s Not Just You—Here’s Why

When was the last time you truly loved a haircut? Not liked. Not tolerated. Not told yourself “it’ll grow out.” But actually loved. Chances are, you're thinking back to college. Or even school. A time when your hair behaved differently, your face shape was softer, and your stylist felt like a magician.

Now? Most of us have quietly resigned ourselves to mediocrity. Trim the ends. Feather the front. And pray it grows into something wearable.

The question first popped up on my Instagram stories: What’s the best haircut you’ve ever had? The responses flooded in—pixie in 2014, bangs in college, the one bob before a big job interview. And then… silence. Nothing recent. The absence spoke volumes.

Later, chatting with friends, I realised the pattern held. We’ve all had one magical haircut—just one. Since then, it’s been trims, “U-cuts,” and a rotating door of half-hearted layers. Somewhere along the way, we stopped expecting transformation and started settling for touch-ups.

So what happened?

The Myth of the Forever Hairstylist

We were taught to find “our person” and never cheat on them. But hair is dynamic. Your texture changes. Your face shape evolves. Your life doesn’t look like it did five years ago—so why should your cut? Expecting one stylist (often trained in one type of hair or aesthetic) to grow with you is like going to a dermatologist who only treats 2017 skin.

Stylists need to consult, not just cut.

Your Haircut Should Match Now

The best haircut isn't a reference photo—it’s a reflection of your current reality. Got postpartum hair loss? Changed climates? Started a new gym schedule? Your cut should adapt. The most skilled stylists don’t just mimic a Pinterest image—they build a shape around who you are today, and how your hair behaves without professional heat styling.

Why “Just a Trim” Isn’t a Real Consultation

Most hairstylists aren't actually taught how to consult. But a good consultation should feel like therapy. Are you washing your hair daily? Do you wear it tied up or down? How does your jawline sit now? These questions change the outcome entirely. But what we usually get is a rushed, “Same as last time?” and five inches hitting the floor.

Don’t Just Cut and Run

A solid stylist doesn’t hand you a blow-dried illusion and send you off. They coach you. They explain how your haircut will look when air-dried, slept on, or pulled into a claw clip. They suggest products that actually work—and skip the unnecessary fluff. In 2025, a haircut isn’t just a transformation. It’s knowledge transfer.

What to Ask Your Stylist Instead:

What cut would work if I didn’t style my hair at all?



How can I make my hair look intentional on dirty hair days?



What would you do if you could cut it however you wanted?



Can you suggest something that suits my face and lifestyle now, not five years ago?



Let them lead with vision. If they can’t, they’re just following orders.

What Hairstylists Need to Start Doing

It’s time stylists stopped assuming and started guiding. The future of great hair isn’t about giving everyone curtain bangs—it’s about function, honesty, and texture. That means understanding different hair densities, coaching clients through the cut, and being honest when a reference photo won’t work on real-world hair.

The Haircut Audit

Try this: go through your camera roll from the last five years. If your only “good hair” photos are from weddings or salon blow-dries, it’s time to rethink your cut. The gold standard? If your haircut looks good even on a non-event day.

Because the truth is: if your hair needs a heat tool to look decent, it’s not a great haircut. The best ones work with your hair, not against it.