Sabrina Carpenter Bids Farewell To Her Signature Curtain Bangs - And Signals A New Preppy Look

There are likely a few things that spring to mind on the topic of Sabrina Carpenter this summer. Perhaps you are already humming the tune to the singer's new brainworm, Manchild, which is fast cementing itself as the single of summer '25. Maybe you cast your mind to her trademark make-up routine, which is centred around a classic overlined lip and, more recently, the viral Prada banana balm. Or, most likely, you think of her signature curtain bangs and bombshell waves which have, until now, defined the singer's aesthetic.

Francois Durand

As she stepped out in Paris for the Dior Homme spring/summer 2026 show, however, Carpenter it seems had eschewed her classic sweeping fringe hairstyle and embraced an altogether new look. Gone were the wide curls for which she is now synonymous and in their place she wore her lengths in a vintage-inspired side parting which was clipped in place with a tortoiseshell barrette and soft, subtle waves sweeping beneath. This hairstyle was certainly a departure from her voluminous waves and

Taking a break from her current Short n' Sweet Tour, Carpenter—a muse of the brand—attended what marked the debut of Jonathan Anderson's helm at Dior. For the occasion, the singer wore an uncharacteristically conservative yet chic ensemble which complemented her new beauty aesthetic. The grey wool blazer is instantly recognisable as the Monsieur Dior’s legendary Bar jacket, and was paired with a pleated skirt and peep-toe shoes.

Jamie McCarthy

Musicians have used their sartorial choices and beauty routines to hint at new albums, potential tours or send messages to eagle-eyed fans since the dawn of social media. Could this new dramatic transformation signal a departure from the sensual lyrics of Espresso and Taste and into a new musical realm? Perhaps. Or maybe the singer is simply embracing a preppier wardrobe and hairstyle as we hit peak-summer. Whatever the motive, Carpenter's new look is serving serious summer hair and style inspiration.

