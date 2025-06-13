Here’s How To Nominate Your Brand For The ELLE Beauty Awards 2025

Every year, we embark on a mission both delightful and daunting: to uncover the most effective, innovative, and can't-live-without beauty products out there. From serums that genuinely change your skin’s texture to fragrances that make strangers stop you in the street, the ELLE Beauty Awards are a celebration of beauty at its best. And your brand could be a part of it.

What sets these awards apart? They aren’t handed out based on buzzwords or marketing campaigns. Instead, they’re powered by what we love to call the beauty litmus test: obsessive testing, honest opinions, and an unfiltered appreciation for innovation, performance, and sheer indulgence. The ELLE Beauty Team, our carefully curated jury, and our beauty-obsessed audience deliberate with care and careful thought, narrowing down the endless shelves of launches to spotlight only the crème de la crème.

And now, nominations for the ELLE Beauty Awards 2025 are officially open.

Here’s All You Need to Know

These awards are strictly for beauty products, and they’re divided across eleven standout categories that reflect how we live and love beauty at ELLE:

Makeup Nails Skin Care Body Care Hair Care Fragrance Face Tools Hair Tools Hand & Foot Cream Health & Wellness Products Sexual Wellness Products Men’s Grooming Products

Whether you’ve created the next cult-favourite face oil or a game-changing gua sha, this is your chance to put your product on the map.

The nomination process is streamlined through a Google Form, making it easier than ever to be considered. Each brand can submit up to four categories—but keep in mind, each brand requires a separate form submission.

What we’re looking for: high-quality, innovative, irresistibly good beauty products that hold their own in a world brimming with options. The kind of stuff our editors end up buying again with their own money, the ones our readers tell their group chats about.

If you think your product has what it takes to make it into the next round of our holy grail lineup, start your submission.

Ready to join the ranks of the most celebrated names in beauty? Nominate your brand now.



Access the nomination form here.