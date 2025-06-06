Monsoon Moodboard: The Beauty Launches We’re Loving This June

The skies are grey, the breeze is cooler, and your umbrella is officially a permanent part of your bag—it’s safe to say monsoon is here. While we’re all for cosy evenings with gorgeous sunsets and chai refills, we know the rain comes with its own set of beauty dilemmas. Frizzy hair, unexpected breakouts, and that sticky feeling that just won’t go away? Been there.

But don’t worry, we’ve got your back. From skin-loving formulas that thrive in humidity to haircare picks that fight the frizz, these new launches for June are here to help you embrace the season, not battle it. Whether you're staying in and giving your shelf a monsoon refresh or packing light for a weekend escape, consider this your edit of what’s worth adding to your cart this month.

Plum 10% Vitamin C Barrier Boosting + Glow Serum with Calendula

This serum is like a glow-up in a bottle. With 10% vitamin C and barrier-loving ingredients like ceramides and calendula, it hydrates, calms, and brightens—all without overwhelming your skin.

Schwarzkopf Professional Fibre Clinix

Want to go to the salon but feel too lazy and cosy with this weather? The at-home Fibre Clinix collection is made just for that! It offers a full regimen powered by skincare-inspired active ingredients. Each product targets specific concerns while reinforcing the hair’s internal structure!

The Skin Diet Company’s Lip Barrier Butter

Think of this as skincare for your lips. It’s made with ceramides and peptides to lock in moisture, boost collagen, and leave a buttery-soft finish. Plus, the cute packaging is just the cherry on top! (pun intended.)

Brillare Rosemary Oil Shot

Scalp feeling neglected? These oil shots are your new go-to. This product is crafted with love, featuring 100% natural ingredients like rosemary, olive, and castor oils. It provides a special solution to encourage vibrant hair growth and rejuvenate strength from root to tip.

Be. On DND

Think of this as a lullaby in a bottle. A blend of melatonin, chamomile, magnesium, and ashwagandha works together to calm your mind, relax your body, and ease you into deeper, better sleep.

Magical Blends Monsoon Skincare Range

You deserve skincare that’s gentle, clean, and kind. With plant-based actives and zero sulphates, mineral oil, or artificial fragrances, this formula keeps it simple, just the good stuff, nothing your skin doesn’t need.

Kiehl’s Clearly Corrective Triple Acid Pre-Serum

If you’ve been craving smoother, more radiant skin, this is the one. With a gentle blend of AHA, BHA, and PHA, it exfoliates on multiple levels while still being soft on your skin barrier.

House Of Makeup Hot Glossip

Glossy, hydrated lips? Yes, please. This formula brings together hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, and nourishing oils to give you shine, softness, and zero stickiness. You’ll want to wear it every day.

NARS Cosmetics Hot Escape Collection

Missing the French summers? NARS is here to help you get over that with their all-new hot escape collection with four Hot Escape Cheek Palettes, glistening Afterglow Lip Oils, a mini-Laguna bronzing must-haves set, and the irresistibly shimmery Total Seduction Eyeshadow Sticks.



Kiro p H Jelly Twist Colour Adapting Lip Balm

This is not just any lip balm—it’s your perfect pink in a stick. The pH-adapting formula gives you a custom tint that looks effortlessly natural and feels ultra-hydrating. It’s the kind of swipe-and-go magic your routine’s been missing.

Shankara Bathing Body Bars

Your body needs all the natural love it can get! These lye-free formulated body bars support the skin’s natural barrier. They cleanse without stripping the skin of its natural oils while retaining the skin’s moisture. With three variants tailored for different skin needs, these bars allow for a more personalised and holistic approach to body care.

Thank Jade Panda Eyes Playtime Patches

Tired eyes? These jadeite patches are here to save the day. Handcrafted from GIA Certified Natural Jadeite, they instantly cool, calm, and de-puff your under-eye area. Whether it’s late nights or early mornings, they bring that spa-like refresh in just a few minutes.

