He’s Using My Sunscreen… And Somehow It Feels More Intimate Than A Hug

Sharing hoodies is so last season. As we slide into 2026, couples aren’t doing skincare just for the Gram anymore. They’re swapping routines, stealing each other’s serums, trying face masks on Friday nights, and honestly turning it into their cutest bonding ritual. Now that men are finally ditching the whole “skincare is for women” mindset and embracing a softer, more curious approach to taking care of their skin, the legendary one-product routine is getting cancelled. In its place, a fresh love for a clean 2–3 step routine is taking over, and honestly, it’s kind of adorable. Amidst this, a cult favourite product has become every man’s new bestie.

What was once only restricted to athletes and a limited number of men is now finally making a space in a man’s vanity filled with shaving kits and deodorants. It’s their latest obsession, their can’t-leave-the-house-without-it product… sunscreen.

Between all the unhinged Instagram trends we scroll through daily, the “applying sunscreen on my partner is my love language” one has couples in a chokehold, and honestly, same. SPF is now a core part of the new-age GRWM, not a box we check. Wild to think men once had to be emotionally blackmailed into using moisturiser. The plot twist is insane.

Beach Days and Borrowed SPF

Love has evolved from handwritten letters to late-night “wyd” texts, and in 2026 sharing a sunscreen is somehow both economical and intimate. Something about getting ready for a beach day, passing the same sunblock back and forth and talking nonsense feels weirdly romantic. I felt it firsthand, and call me dramatic if you want, but that is my love language too.

The highlight of my beach trips with my boyfriend solemnly isn’t just the scooty rides but rather prepping for a long day sharing sunscreen and midway reapplying it because yes! That’s super important now.

The New Age Intimacy

There’s a reason why bonding over a shared bottle of sunscreen or a skincare product feels so comforting. It isn’t like the usual forms of intimacy. It’s basic hygiene and self-care clubbed together, and somehow it feels grounding and rejuvenating at the same time. “Intimacy” is such a loaded word, usually tied to physical moments, yet when he casually said, “Can I borrow your sunscreen?” the beauty lover in me screamed. It felt personal in a completely new way. It reminded me of those getting-ready-together moments with my girls, except now I was sharing a tiny piece of that ritual with my partner. And honestly, that kind of intimacy hits very differently.

In the end, we’ve both returned from all of our beach trips over the years without any sunburns or itchiness, all thanks to our shared tube of sunblock that we love more than anything.

Here are a few things we actually love using on our beach days:

