If You’re Old Enough To Have Sex, You’re Old Enough To Have This Drawer

Here’s the thing nobody tells you when you start living alone — your apartment will have olive oil, oat milk, and exactly zero of the things that actually matter when someone spends the night.

For years, intimacy has been framed as a feeling, not logistics. But grown-up intimacy is equal parts emotion and preparation. It’s not just about having sex; it’s about creating a space that feels safe, intentional, and yes — a little sexy. So if no one told you what to keep in that drawer, I will.

1. Condoms: The First Layer of Calm

Repeat after me, you need condoms! Not tucked in a wallet, not bought in panic. Different textures, fits, and materials change the experience, so find what suits you.

Quick education: latex condoms are the standard, but if you’re sensitive, look for polyisoprene (soft, stretchier) or polyurethane (ultra-thin, non-latex). Store them somewhere cool and dark, heat ruins them faster than bad conversation.

2. Lubricant: The Unsung Hero of Good Sex

Dryness is normal; friction isn’t fun. Lube isn’t about “need” — it’s about respect. Water-based lubes are versatile and condom-friendly; silicone ones last longer and feel silkier. Avoid oil-based options unless you’re toy-only, they break down latex.

3. The Clean-Up Crew: Soft, Fragrance-Free, and Ready

Post-care is not an afterthought. Think gentle, not sterile. A small stack of towels, mild wipes, and aloe-based aftercare makes a world of difference. Having this around your bed is what the doctors ordered, especially if you don’t want to break a moment of intimacy. Trust me, you’ll thank me, just maybe don’t think of me in THAT exact moment.

4. Comfort: The Atmosphere Edit

The space matters as much as the act. Your room should smell like you, not like panic. Keep textures soft, lighting forgiving, and your scent unmistakable.

5. Solo: For Nights When the Company Is You

Half of adulthood is realising that pleasure isn’t a joint project. The other half is curating your solo rituals without shame.

6. Morning After: Hosting, Not Hustling

This isn’t a “walk-of-shame” kit, it’s the host’s kit. The one that proves you run a five-star establishment with excellent amenities.

An intimacy kit isn’t about performance. It’s a quiet kind of confidence — proof that you know how to take care of yourself and anyone you let in. Because if you can plan your skincare routine down to the serum, you can definitely plan your ‘I am prepared for sex’ drawer with the same intention.