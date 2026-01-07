Piecey Bangs Are Cool And Low-Maintenance: Here’s How To Style The Haircut For 2026

Ariana Grande’s return to brunette isn’t the only element of her New Year hair energy inspiring us right now. At the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards this week, theWicked: For Good star debuted piecey bangs (created by her hairstylist, Alyx Liu) which feel very 2026 (even if her baby pink Alberta Ferretti gown remained firmly in camp ‘25 Glinda). Set to be one of the most coveted fringe cuts of the year, she’s instantly become our poster girl for the look.

'Ariana Grande’s piecey fringe is the perfect example of modern bangs done right – soft, feathered and full of movement rather than heavy or blunt,' says the influential London hairdresser . Expert hair extentionist Hadley Yates agrees, offering his take that many of us will experiment with piecey, styled bangs going forward. 'We’re seeing a move away from perfectly blunt, structured fringes toward softer, more textured looks that feel effortless and modern, just like Grande’s piecey bangs.'

On board? Here’s what you need to know.

What Are Piecey Bangs?

It’s the kind of fringe that frames the face without feeling too perfect, shares Yates, noting that this cut is 'both cool and wearable'.

Elaborating further, King explains that 'these bangs are cut to fall in delicate sections, almost skimming the forehead, which makes them feel effortless and romantic'. As he puts it, this kind of fringe 'isn’t about precision lines – it’s about texture and air'.

That’s exactly why it’s going to stay relevant through 2026: 'People want hair that feels wearable, flattering and a little undone, whether it’s worn down or swept into an up-do like Grande', says King.

Who Are Piecey Bangs Best For?

'Piecey bangs are incredibly versatile,' reveals Yates. 'They work beautifully on heart-shaped faces, softening the forehead and creating balance, and they’re equally flattering on longer face shapes because the texture breaks up length.'

The trick, he says, is customising the density through the cut and in the styling: 'Finer hair can go slightly softer and wispy, while thicker hair benefits from more defined, separated pieces'. Look to the likes of Pamela Anderson and Suki Waterhouse for the former, and to Lisa of K-Pop group Blackpink or Camila Cabello for the latter.

How To Style Piecey Bangs

'I always say less but better product,' says King – who has his own range of beauty editor-approved formulas. To achieve a look similar to Grande’s prep the hair with something lightweight like the , he advises, before adding separation with some 'so the bangs don’t collapse'.

Finish by taming flyaways with his cult Flyaway Kit, which 'keeps everything polished without losing that piecey feel,' King explains. 'Bangs like this should move; if they look stiff, you’ve gone too far.'

If you've been considering a subtle fringe, this is the perfect place to start.

