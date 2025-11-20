My Snapchat Avatar Looked Cool In Curtain Bangs — So I Got Them IRL

It feels like yesterday when Snapchat’s avatar feature came through, and suddenly, my biggest hobby was styling my digital self. Every outfit I wasn’t allowed to own in real life became a part of my virtual identity. Those skinny ripped jeans my mom wouldn’t let me buy? My avatar wore them online.

The urge to try out every accessory and makeup look on my digital footprint was unstoppable. I obsessed over eyebrow shades, wild hair colours, and curtain bangs that made zero sense in reality but looked fire on screen. I went all in: light brown hair, curtain bangs, and deep green eyes that poets wrote about. I looked like a K-Jo heroine from one of his coming-of-age films! My avatar was the perfect mix of every pop-culture beauty moment I loved.

The Avatar Made Me Do It

Photograph: (Pexels)

What came next was a full-blown crossover of my digital style into real life. On my 17th birthday, I finally took the plunge and got curtain bangs, just like my avatar. I even matched my lip shade: a glossy, peppy pink. My eyebrows were identical to the defined ones I had meticulously crafted online.

It felt like channeling my digital self into reality. Instead of years of trial-and-error experimenting with hairstyles and lip shades, I trusted the choices I’d made virtually. And I ended up loving it. My teen self would’ve been over the moon. Born in the right generation? Absolutely. Gen Z slays online and offline, and the proof was in the pudding.

When Experimenting Online Pays Off Offline

Photograph: (Snapchat)

In a world where everyone’s Instagram bio says, “welcome to my digital diary,” avatars are more than cute figures. They’re a form of self-expression. What was once a niche feature for PlayStation gamers has become a major force in fashion and beauty. Video games set the precedent, but Snapchat’s Bitmojis, followed by Apple and Meta avatars, brought this trend to social media.

Our online selves now curate our real-life style. My experiment proved it: what worked for my avatar, curtain bangs, glossy lips, perfectly shaped brows, worked for me too. The digital mirror became my style guide, saving me time, money, and endless trial-and-error.

Avatars don’t just replicate choices, they redefine them. They let you play, experiment, and visualise trends before committing. And yes, my curtain bangs and signature lip combo look even better IRL than they did on my Bitmoji. Will it always work? Maybe not, but it was worth the experiment. My avatar inspired my best beauty decision yet.

Also Read

New Year’s Resolutions Are A Scam, Let’s Try ‘The Great Lock-In’ This Year?

Tips Don’t Lie: Your Manicure Moodboard For The Season Ahead