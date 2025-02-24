See Ariana Grande And Ethan Slater’s Sneaky PDA Moments Inside The 2025 SAG Awards

Wicked’s Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater were both SAG Award nominees tonight—and the offscreen couple didn’t hide their affection for each other during the ceremony either. While the co-stars posed separately on the red carpet, they reunited inside the venue.



They were filmed being cuddly during the broadcast. Grande in particular kept her arm around her boyfriend. Before the show started, they were seen holding hands. Photos later came out of them looking smitten during the night.

Grande has a nomination for her role as Glinda: Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role. Both Slater and Grande share the Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture nomination with the rest of their Wicked co-stars.

Earlier This Month, Grande And Slater Also Kept Close During The Critics Choice Awards

The couple doesn’t often speak about their relationship. But in October, Slater praised Grande’s Wicked performance while talking with a publication. “I’m just really, really proud of Ari and the work she’s done on this,” he said. “She’s poured herself into it. I’m really proud that I got to be there for that part of it, and I’m really excited to be there for this next step of it when the world gets to see the amazing thing that she did.”

Grande, for her part, gushed about Slater during a September interview with a publication. She said, “No one on this earth tries harder or spreads themselves thinner to be there for the people that he loves and cares about. There is no one on this earth with a better heart.”

ELLE Collective is a new community of fashion, beauty and culture lovers. For access to exclusive content, events, inspiring advice from our Editors and industry experts, as well the opportunity to meet designers, thought-leaders and stylists, become a member today HERE.

Read the original article in ELLE USA.