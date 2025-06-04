Huda Beauty Is Home Again

Huda Kattan just pulled the ultimate boss move — she’s officially bought back her equity and taken full control of Huda Beauty, the brand she built from the ground up (in her kitchen, no less). After an eight-year run with private equity firm TSG Consumer Partners, it’s now 100% founder-owned again. Cue the confetti.

The Glow-Up Is Personal

Back in 2017, when Huda partnered with TSG in a deal that valued the brand at a cool $1.2 billion, she never stepped back. From obsessing over formulas to owning every campaign’s vibe, Huda has stayed hands-on through it all. Now, with total creative and strategic control back in her hands, we can only imagine what magic she’s cooking up next — and we’re here for it.

Huda Kattan on Reclaiming Her Brand

“It says that while many of us dreamers have visions that we are told are too big or not possible to do alone, in actuality, you have all the power you need to change the world yourself! This brand was built on passion, creativity, and a desire to challenge the beauty industry. As we step into this new chapter, I’m more committed than ever to pushing boundaries, staying true to our roots, and showing up for our incredible community every step of the way,” said Huda Kattan.

What's Next for Huda Beauty?

In a beauty world dominated by corporate giants, Huda Beauty is rewriting the rules — again. Now fully founder-owned, the brand is leaning into everything that made it a global icon in the first place: authenticity, innovation, and an unshakable bond with its community.

This isn’t just a business move; it’s a powerfully personal one. Founded by Huda Kattan and her sisters Mona and Alya, reclaiming full ownership feels like a full-circle moment — a glam-packed homecoming, if you will. With husband Christopher Goncalo as co-CEO and Alya heading up the brand’s social game, the OG family dream team is firmly back at the wheel.

And they’re not here to play it safe. With bold new launches and a refreshed vision guided entirely by the founding squad, Huda Beauty is gearing up for its fiercest, most unapologetic era yet.