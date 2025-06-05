I Swapped My Bodycare For Hokkaido Milk For A Week—Here’s What Happened

I'm always on the lookout for the next big skincare trend, and when I heard that Fiama had launched a moisturizing bar with Japanese Hokkaido Milk, I couldn’t resist giving it a go. With its creamy texture, moisturizing appeal, and promise of hydrated skin, I decided to swap our regular body care routine for this indulgent Japanese Hokkaido Milk experience for a week. Here’s what happened.

Day 1: First Impressions

After a long day, I stepped into the shower, eager to try Fiama’s Moisturizing Bars with Japanese Hokkaido Milk. The creamy lather instantly felt smooth, and the richness of the milk left my skin hydrated and nourished from the first wash. Unlike other bars I’ve used, this one wasn’t drying or harsh.

I tried all three variants over a few days. The blueberry bar had a refreshing, fruity scent. The goji berry variant felt energising, perfect for morning showers, while the acai berry bar had a warm, indulgent fragrance and made my skin feel extra moisturised. After each use, my skin felt soft, hydrated, and never tight or itchy—a lovely upgrade to my daily routine.

Day 3: Noticed a Difference

By day three my skin felt a bit smoother, like I had applied a moisturiser, but without the sticky residue that comes with most products. I loved how my skin wasn’t just moisturised; it felt restored, as if it had gotten the hydration it was missing.

Day 5: No More Dryness

One of my main skin concerns is dryness, especially in areas like my legs, which can get flaky if I skip moisturising. But since switching to the Japanese Hokkaido Milk Bar, that’s been a thing of the past. Even though I’ve been showering twice a day (because, you know, life), I haven’t had to apply my usual heavy moisturiser. The bar's moisturising power, 1/3rd Skin Conditioners, and Vitamin F have kept my skin soft and hydrated all day, even after a long workday.

Day 7: The Verdict

By the end of the week, I could definitely feel a difference. My skin was noticeably softer, more hydrated, and felt incredibly refreshed after every use. What stood out most—apart from how non-sticky and lightweight it was—was the beautiful, calming fragrance. The scent lingered just enough to feel pampering without being overpowering. The Japanese Hokkaido Milk Bar exceeded my expectations, delivering that coveted silky-smooth skin with a refreshing touch and zero greasiness. It’s become my go-to, whether I’m rushing through a busy morning or winding down after a long day.