Real Skin, Real Stories: d’you Goes Off-Script In ‘In d’you Time'

The beauty industry is built on aspiration, stunning campaigns, perfectly lit product shots, and founders who make it all look effortless. But every now and then, a brand comes along that chooses to peel back the curtain and show what really goes on behind the scenes, the ideas, the chaos, the laughter, and the late nights that make the magic happen. That’s exactly what d’you, the Indian beauty brand that’s quietly built a cult following for its science-backed, skin-first approach, is doing as it turns five. And no, it’s not with another serum drop or sale. It’s with a reality show.

Launched this month, in d’you time is an unscripted, uncensored look into what it actually takes to build a beauty brand from the ground up. There are no glowing spotlights or PR-perfect interviews, just eleven months of real footage showing the d’you team as they brainstorm, argue, rebuild, and learn.

Founder and CEO Shamika Haldipurkar puts it simply:

“Authenticity isn’t about perfect storytelling. It’s about removing the script. When the cameras keep rolling during the messy moments, that’s when the truth shows up.”

No Filters, No Facades, Just the Real Grind

The idea for in d’you time wasn’t cooked up in a boardroom; it came from a moment of reflection. Five years in, after launching cult-favourite products like hustle, in my defence, unkissed, good grease and inbalance, the d’you team realised there was another side to their story, the chaos that never made it to Instagram. This is the part we don’t usually see: late-night debates about ingredients, creative meltdowns over packaging, ethical debates, and the quiet fear of running out of cash when you’re bootstrapped. Instead of hiding all that behind brand polish, Haldipurkar decided to open the doors. For almost a year, a camera crew shadowed the d’you team everywhere. No scripts, no “talking points”, no one yelling “cut!” when things got awkward. What they captured was the raw, unfiltered heartbeat of a young Indian brand trying to stay true to its purpose, and to itself. The result is a reality show that’s about what actually happens when a group of passionate people try to build something great with genuine intentions.

Beauty Gets Real

Over the years, d’you has earned its reputation for being the slow, thoughtful one in a world that glorifies speed. Every product has been tested, tweaked, and perfected, often over years. But with in d’you time, the brand isn’t showing off another lab-tested formula; it’s revealing the human formula behind the business. Each episode unfolds exactly as it happened, no edits, no smoothing over. It’s part documentary, part therapy session for anyone who’s ever tried to build something meaningful. “We’ve always built for our community,” says Haldipurkar. “This time, we’re building in front of them. The good, the bad, the ugly, all of it.” As d’you steps into its fifth year, it is redefining what “transparency” means in an age where every brand claims to be authentic, until the cameras turn off.

If you’ve ever wondered what really goes into creating a brand, don’t miss it. In d’you time premiered on 16 October 2025 on YouTube, with new episodes dropping every week. No filters. No fluff. Just d’you, in real time