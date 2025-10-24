What Your Wellness Habits Say About You (And How To Make Them Smarter)

Call me the wellness whisperer. I’ve spent years decoding other people’s routines—hydration charts on fridges, “that girl” meal prep, expensive breathwork workshops—and here’s what I’ve learned: most of us pick wellness styles like we pick outfits. They’re aspirational, personal, and a little performative. And they reveal a lot more about you than you think.

Let’s decode what your habits say about you—and how to make each one just a little bit smarter.

1. The Girl Who Cold Plunges at 6AM

What it says about you: You crave control and mental clarity. You likely journal, meal prep, and say “I need to regulate my nervous system” once a week.

What you might be missing: Rest. You're great at adding—but not subtracting.

Smarter tweak: Add a weekly “dopamine walk” or swap one cold plunge for a warm bath. Nervous system regulation includes comfort, too.

2. The Protein Smoothie Poster Girl

What it says about you: You’re results-driven, supplement-pilled, and chronically online about your macros.

What you might be missing: Gut health. Or just real food.

Smarter tweak: Rotate your smoothie ingredients, add fibre, and check if your body’s even absorbing those adaptogens. Bonus: ditch the Stevia if you’re constantly bloated.

3. The Silent Girl Walker

What it says about you: You love a soft discipline. Aesthetic is peace.

What you might be missing: Movement that actually challenges your body.

Smarter tweak: Add ankle weights, play somatic podcasts, or alternate between walking meditations and slow resistance routines. Your mind can multitask—and still heal.

4. The “I Make My Own Almond Milk” Minimalist

What it says about you: You romanticise the slow life, distrust packaged wellness, and low-key hate capitalism.

What you might be missing: Time. And B12.

Smarter tweak: Not everything needs to be homemade. Choose your rituals wisely—use that time for a lymphatic drainage massage or reading instead.

5. The “I Know My Cycle Phases” Tracker

What it says about you: You’re deeply attuned to your body, but sometimes treat it like a spreadsheet.

What you might be missing: Flexibility. Biology is not always a blueprint.

Smarter tweak: Learn to listen to what your body actually needs on each day—even if it doesn’t match your “cycle syncing” colour-coded chart.

6. The Full Moon Manifestation Babe

What it says about you: You like ceremony, love clarity, and believe in new beginnings.

What you might be missing: Follow-through.

Smarter tweak: Add structure to your spirituality. Don’t just journal under the moon—track the goals the next morning. A ritual without action is just glitter in the wind.

7. The Supplements Shelfie Collector

What it says about you: You’re a fixer. You like feeling proactive.

What you might be missing: Simplicity. And medical testing.

Smarter tweak: Get your levels checked and reduce the noise. Focus on absorption, not just addition. Sometimes three great supplements do more than thirteen half-doses.

8. The Skincare-as-Self-Care Devotee

What it says about you: You seek control and sensory comfort. You probably double-cleanse your anxiety.

What you might be missing: Internal regulation.

Smarter tweak: Swap one step in your routine for 10 minutes of no-screen stillness. It’ll do more for your cortisol than your third serum ever could.

Wellness isn’t just about what you do—it’s about why you do it. The smartest routines aren’t the most complex ones, but the ones that fit your real life, real body, and real bandwidth. If your rituals are burning you out or boxing you in, they’re not wellness—they’re just white noise.

Now go take your supplements… but maybe also drink some water.