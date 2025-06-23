In This Economy, Why Are Our Under Eyes Wearing CHANEL?

It started innocently enough. A morning scroll through Instagram, a few iced matcha shots, and then—bam. CHANEL eye patches. Not the kind you keep hidden in the fridge next to your hyaluronic ampoules. These were front and centre, peeking out under oversized sunglasses, monogrammed, gold-lined, glistening like they had a press team.

Somewhere along the way, skincare became the new It-bag—and our under eyes are now expected to dress the part.

In this economy?

Exactly. It’s 2025. The headlines are tense. Layoffs, rising costs, climate anxiety, and in India, a creeping sense of déjà vu as COVID whispers its way back into the conversation. And yet, the under-eye patch is having a high-fashion moment. Why?

Because the more uncertain things get, the more some of us double down on control. On aesthetics. On rituals that signal power, poise, and yes—privilege. This isn’t just skincare. It’s comfort-as-capital. A wearable sigh of relief. A glossy middle finger to instability.

The logo effect: when skincare stops being private

The eye patch, once reserved for pre-event puffiness or silent Sunday rituals, has gone public. Now it’s part of the main character starter pack. You’re meant to wear it on flights, on FaceTime, while journaling on stories with a candle burning in the background. Visibility is the point.

A viral Pinterest board titled “My Skincare Routine Costs More Than My Rent” has over 3.2 million views. And yes, the CHANEL Le Lift patches make a cameo in slide 7, right between silk robes and a Loewe candle.

Is it indulgent? Absolutely. Is it ridiculous? Also yes.

But in an era of burnout and performative wellness, it makes sense. If you’re going to crash, you might as well do it in logo-stamped comfort. Still, we’d like to gently offer this: if the label’s going on your under eye, the formula better match it. And for the love of god, make it reusable.

If You Must Flex… Flex Smart

Luxury beauty can be worth it—but not when it’s a single-use story prop. Instead, invest in multi-use, formula-forward pieces that don’t just look good but work.

Here’s how to luxe without the landfill:

Dieux Forever Eye Mask – Silicone, reusable, chic. Pair it with any serum you already own and you’re instantly smarter than 90% of the beauty internet.

Aceology Reusable Eye Mask Set – Designed to hold your product in while looking editorial in every selfie. Comes in a travel case.



Enaskin 24K Gold Under Eye Mask – Yes, it's shiny. But also reusable for 30+ wears and great over a peptide serum.



Refy Eye Balm – Want to commit to the full vibe? Pair your reusable masks with high-performance skincare that actually delivers results.



111Skin Cryo De-Puffing Mask – Still single-use, but worth the splurge when you need to land at a wedding looking alive. Reserve for special-occasion chaos.



TL;DR?

In 2025, your eye patches might be doing more than you moisturiser. And while we’re not against the soft flex, a little discretion—and a reusable silicone patch—goes a long way.

After all, if skincare is the new luxury, we might as well be smart about how we wear it.