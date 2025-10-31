How K-Pop Men Are Redefining Masculinity, One Glittery Eye At A Time

For decades, the image of a “masculine man” was boxed into basics. While women cycled through makeup, skincare routines, hair removal rituals, and even medical procedures to be considered “put together,” the “macho man” got a grooming pass: a dab of aftershave, a five-in-one body wash, and perhaps a haircut every three months if he was feeling fancy. They may say masculinity is about a confident “natural” look, I’d argue, it’s a really convenient excuse for not bothering.

Clearly, K-pop men didn’t bother with the rulebook — they quietly disregarded it to set new standards. And this isn’t just about “men wear eyeliner now;” that's old news.

Breaking The Beauty Quo

Photograph: (Instagram/@halesyyz)

On stage, they step out with smoky eyeliner, glitter-dusted lids, flushed cheeks, coloured contacts and long, luscious hair that changes colour as often as their setlists. When one flicks his hair back beneath the burning lights, a crystal gem glinting under his eye, and the crowd screams and fansites scramble to capture the shot, you realise this isn’t just rebellion, it’s pure allure.

What K-Pop men have done is turn makeup into performance, into visual storytelling; they’re not just making beauty acceptable for men, they’re making it aspirational.

K-Beauty & K-Pop: A Synced Spectacle

Photograph: (Instagram/@min9yu_k)

South Korea has quietly mastered the art of exporting more than just entertainment; it’s exporting an aesthetic. K-Pop is hardly confined to just sound and choreography anymore; it’s a full sensory package where beauty matters as much as the beat drop.

Every part of an idol's beauty ritual is as deliberate as the “accidental” spoiler drop, and fans love it. The proof? Whatever gloss an idol casually swipes on stage or the shampoo he mentions in his live stream often sells out by morning. While men elsewhere contemplate whether showering today is strictly necessary, K-Pop men are selling out stadiums and serums simultaneously.

Living Billboards

Idols have now become walking billboards for luxury beauty and fashion houses. What started with BIGBANG’s leader, G-Dragon, breaking the mould as CHANEL’s muse has since spiralled into a full-scale beauty economy where idols don’t just model brands, they embody them.

Photograph: (John Paul Nenaria)

Take Hyunjin of Stray Kids, for example, who has practically written a thesis on aesthetic-led immersion, hasn’t just sat front row at Versace; he’s dyed the logo into his buzzcut, worn it across his nails, and paired those looks with eye makeup as precise as his on-stage moves.

Photograph: (Instagram/laneige_us)

Where Bollywood might slap a celeb on a perfume poster, K-Pop takes the idea one step further. From Stray Kids’ Felix being appointed the first male global ambassador for the luxury beauty brand HERA, to BTS’ Jin radiating a soft-focus glow in the recent LANEIGE campaign, and TXT's Yeonjun fronting Benefit Cosmetics, their faces have grown to become canvases that command sales and standards alike.

The Icons & Fanfare

Photograph: (Weverse)

Every era has its icons, but K-Pop men are building their legacy live, on stage, in real time. Enhypen’s Sunoo turned dewy blush into a global talking point. ATEEZ’s San gave the smoky eyeliner a darker, sultrier edge. Stray Kids’ Felix stands out with his blonde locks, freckled skin paired against bold, glittery eyes —a mix that feels both vulnerable and powerful.

For fans, the resonance isn’t just limited to mimicking their idols; it’s about feeling the same confidence, the same power of transformation. Idol looks ripple beyond stages and screens, proving that masculinity looks better moisturised. Whether you’re front row or scrolling a fancam at 2:00 am, the message lands the same: beauty is expression, and the playbook is wide open.

Get The Look: Your K-Pop Glam Starter Pack

Photograph: (Instagram/@benefitcosmeticskorea)

If you’re tempted to try it yourself, start here:

Glossy lips: A clear or tinted balm for a fresh look.

Soft blush: Apply to the centre of your face à la Sunoo for a sunkissed glow.

Playful eyes: A wash of shimmer, a subtle liner flick, or even a crystal gem under the lash line, channel Hyunjin or Felix.

Hair switch-up: Not ready for rainbow dye jobs yet? Try a temporary colour spray or gel styling for some drama.

