Korean Glass Skin Makeup Secrets For A Radiant Look Like Disha Patani

If there’s one beauty trend that has stood the test of time, it’s Korean makeup. Known for its radiant, dewy finish and youthful glow, this style has been a global favourite. Celebrities like Disha Patani often channel that lit-from-within look, proving that glass skin isn’t just a skincare trend — it’s a lifestyle. But how exactly do you achieve the coveted Korean makeup look at home? Let’s break it down.

What Is Korean Glass Skin?

Korean glass skin refers to a complexion so smooth, plump and luminous that it resembles glass. It’s not about piling on layers of foundation, but about achieving radiance from within using hydration, skincare layering, and lightweight makeup products.

Achieve Glass Skin With The Right Skincare

Before diving into makeup, the base must be perfected with skincare. Think of the famoussevensteps of Korean skincare — double cleansing, toner, essence, serum, moisturiser, eye cream, and sunscreen. This ritual ensures your skin is hydrated, plump, and ready to hold makeup beautifully.

Step-by-Step Korean Makeup Tutorial

Prepping Your Skin

A dewy base starts with prep. After your skincare, apply a lightweight primer to smooth texture and keep makeup long-lasting. If you’re wondering how to do Korean makeup, hydration is the answer.

Creating A Dewy Base

Swap heavy foundations for skin tints, BB creams, or cushion compacts. The goal is sheer coverage that lets your natural skin shine through. Blend with a damp sponge for that signature glow.

Korean Eye Makeup Tips

Unlike Western bold liners, Korean eye makeup is subtle. Opt for soft brown eyeliner close to the lash line to define without harshness. Add a hint of shimmer on the lids and inner corners to brighten the eyes instantly. A touch of mascara completes the fresh-eyed look.

Sweat-Proof Makeup For Long-Lasting Wear

Korean beauty emphasises breathable skin. To make your look sweat-proof, use lightweight, oil-free products. Avoid over-layering powders; instead, use blotting papers or translucent powder only on the T-zone. This ensures your skin remains radiant, not cakey.

Glow Like Disha Patani

From red carpets to casual outings, Patani often embraces the Korean makeup look, with glowing skin and minimalistic yet impactful eyes. By mastering the steps above, you too can recreate her radiant, sweat-proof glow.

FAQs

Q1: What are the seven steps of Korean skincare?

The routine includes double cleansing, toner, essence, serum, moisturiser, eye cream, and sunscreen.

Q2: How to do Korean makeup at home?

Begin with thorough skincare preparation, followed by the use of lightweight base products, soft eyeliner, natural lip tints, and minimal powders to achieve a radiant finish.

Q3: Is Korean makeup sweat-proof?

Yes — when you stick to lightweight, breathable formulas and avoid over-layering, the makeup lasts longer even in humid conditions.

Q4: What’s the difference between Korean and Western makeup?

While Western makeup often focuses on bold definition and contour, Korean makeup is all about subtlety, hydration, and a natural glow.

Q5: Can anyone achieve Korean glass skin?

Yes — consistent skincare, hydration, and using dewy-finish makeup products can help achieve the glass skin effect, regardless of skin type.

