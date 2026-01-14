ELLE Exclusive: I Tried The Kimirica x Bridgerton Collection And It’s Hard To Go Back

You know that feeling when your bathroom shelf is already crowded, yet one new launch still makes you stop scrolling and pay attention. Some launches ask for attention, others quietly earn it through how they make you feel. I tried Kimirica’s Bridgerton line at a time when my self-care shelf was already full, but this one still made me pause.

A fragrance-led collaboration with Netflix and Shondaland’s Bridgerton is not exactly subtle, and frankly, it shouldn’t be. Bridgerton thrives on mood, indulgence, and a little theatrical flair, and Kimirica understood that language well. What stood out immediately was that this collection isn’t just dressed up in regency-inspired finery; it’s built around scent in a way that feels intentional and well thought out.

Letting Fragrance Lead the Experience

The Kimirica x Bridgerton collection revolves around three fragrance stories, each translating a different side of the ton into bath, body, and home products. I started with Mayfair Soirée, which is easily the most daytime-friendly of the trio. The body and hand wash sets the tone with a bright citrus opening note from orange rind, followed by a soft woody base thanks to cedar. Used alongside the body and hand lotion, it feels clean, polished, and fresh without tipping into sharp or soapy territory. This is the kind of scent that works beautifully for mornings and humid afternoons.

Lady in Silver is quieter, softer, and more restrained. Built around white wisteria, this one plays well across formats like the body lotion, and even the body wash. It has a calm, almost powdery scent that doesn’t chase attention, which I appreciated. On my skin, it stayed close and subtle, making it ideal for workdays or moments when you want your fragrance to feel personal rather than performative. It’s refined without feeling dated, which is no small achievement for a floral.

Midnight Masquerade is where things turn richer and more atmospheric. With neroli and thyme at its core, this fragrance feels deeper and more suited to evenings. I tried it as a body mist and later as a candle, and both formats delivered on mood. The scent fills a space nicely without overwhelming it, making it a strong choice for dinner parties, winding down, or simply romanticising a quiet night in. It’s confident, warm, and unmistakably indulgent.

From Bath Rituals to Living Spaces

What I enjoyed about this collection is how expansive it feels. Beyond body washes, lotions, hand creams, and mists, Kimirica has extended the fragrances into home formats like candles, room sprays, reed diffusers, and hand caddy sets. The scents translate well across categories, which tells me they were designed with versatility in mind.

Packaging That Earns Its Place

The packaging deserves its own moment. Pretty without going overboard, the metallic foiling, intricate illustrations, and delicate colour palettes feel aligned with each fragrance story. It’s the kind of unboxing experience that makes you slow down and actually enjoy the process, which feels rare these days. I found myself keeping the boxes longer than necessary, which is usually my personal sign-off on good design.

Overall, Kimirica’s Bridgerton line comes together in a way that feels considered rather than overdone. The fragrance is clearly the focus, the formats make sense for everyday use, and nothing feels included just for effect. It’s indulgent, yes, but still practical enough to reach for regularly.

