Tips Don’t Lie: Your Manicure Moodboard For The Season Ahead

My nails are basically mood rings; they change with the season, the festival, and sometimes even my chai order. Right now, as September sets in, that sweet spot between monsoon and the full-blown festive whirl, I’ve been into nail trends that feel fresh, fabulous, and a little experimental. If you’re as mani-obsessed as I am, here are the nail looks worth flaunting this season. If you love a good manicure as much as I do, these are the nail looks to try this season.

1. The Micro-French Manicure

We all know the French manicure. But this season it’s had a glow-up: the micro-French. Same concept, but with the tiniest sliver of colour at the tips. I tried light pink, and it struck the perfect balance of dainty and sassy. It works with everything, festive lehengas, a crisp kurta-jeans combo, even your Monday office look.

2. Mocha & Coffee Browns

Coffee tones are my current obsession. And let me just say: browns love Indian skin tones. They pop, they flatter, and they look expensive without trying too hard. I wore a glossy mocha with chunky gold rings the other day, and suddenly my plain white tee felt like an entire outfit.

3. Nails with Gems

Hear me out before you roll your eyes: gems are back. But no, we’re not talking 2000s bedazzled nightmares. This season, it’s all about tiny crystals, single rhinestone accents, or minimalist sparkle on nude bases.

Go for delicate gem placements which feel luxe in a low-key way.

4. Chrome Nails

If you haven’t spotted chrome nails on Instagram yet, you must be living under a rock. They’re reflective, metallic, and scream glam. Silver is the classic, but gold and green chrome are where my heart’s at right now.

Do they feel extra for every day? Maybe. But for weddings and parties, they’re unbeatable.

5. Milky Whites & Sheer Pinks

These are the “no-makeup makeup” of nails. Soft, clean, and versatile enough to take you from boardroom meetings to weekend brunches without breaking a sweat. On Indian skin tones, sheer pinks add that natural, blushy glow, while milky whites look crisp and polished. Personally, they make my hands look like I’ve got my life together, even if my cupboard tells a different story.

6. Olive & Mossy Greens

I wasn’t sure about green nails until I tried olive. Game. Changer. It’s earthy, edgy, and guaranteed to spark compliments from strangers.

Mossy tones bring major autumn energy but also pair beautifully with Indian festive wear in jewel tones, mustard, maroon, andnavy.

This season’s nails are all about personality. If you’ve been staring at your nails, wondering what’s next, take this as your sign and book your appointment. Life’s too short for boring nails.

