Monica Geller’s Hair In Barbados Deserved Better. Here’s What She Should Have Packed

Monica Geller’s trip to Barbados in Friends was doomed the moment she landed without a humidity strategy. Her hair might be iconic in meme culture, but I hate to break it to you that it's also a cautionary tale for anyone with even the slightest wave or curl.

We’ve all been there. A walk along the waterside feels so romantic, until your hair mingles with the moisture and starts expanding like it’s been personally wronged. But unlike Monica, you don’t need to suffer. All she really needed was a good anti-frizz arsenal. Let's break it down.

Step One: Moisture

Frizz is usually the result of dry strands trying to drink up water from the air. If Monica had spritzed on something like the Kiehl's Smoothing Oil-Infused Leave In Concentrate before her beach walks, she could’ve locked hydration in before the humidity got involved. And for real insurance, a generous mist of Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray would’ve sealed her cuticles like a firewall. Rachel would approve, no?

Step Two: Towels

If she’d swapped the hotel terry cloth for something smarter, say the Bare Anatomy Microfiber Hair Wrap or even a cotton t-shirt, she could’ve skipped the frizz altogether. Think of it as the haircare equivalent of her obsessive labeling system; precise, preventative, and insightful.

Step Three: Post-Wash

Please, let’s give the poor woman a couple drops of Kevin Murphy's EASY.RIDER. Raked through damp ends, it would’ve kept her waves soft, defined, and ready for beach bar selfies.

Step Four: Styling and Overnight Accessories

Monica needed to embrace the bend. That means skipping the flat iron and scrunching in Moroccanoil Curl Defining Cream for soft, heat-free definition. A simple twist-out, a silk scarf overnight, and boom! Humidity becomes a setting, not a villain.

Step Five: Backup

As for touch-ups on the go? We’re slipping Nunzio Saviano’s Anti-Frizz Hair Sheets into that ridiculous hat of hers. A single swipe before dinner and she could’ve focused on nothing but some sweet Chandler time. Or, you know, fending off Joey’s attempt to use the sheets as sandwich napkins.

While I loved the visual comedy of the lion’s mane reveal, being a beauty girl means I also wanted better for her vanity and sanity. So the next time you're headed somewhere balmy and beautiful, pack smarter. Channel Monica’s type-A energy, minus the frizz drama.