ELLE Wellness Deep Dive: A Colour Walk A Day Keeps The Stress Away

I'm a bit of a wellness magpie. If something promises calm, focus, or a mental reboot, I’m the first to lace up my trainers or brew a cup of herbal optimism. So when I stumbled upon a wellness trend called a colour walk, I was instantly intrigued. It sounded like the sort of quirky mindfulness that actually suits real life, no chanting, no silent retreats, no awkward stares: just me, a pavement, and a splash of colour.

What is a colour walk?

Photograph: (Getty Images)

The idea is delightfully simple: before heading out for a walk, you pick a colour, say, yellow — and keep your eyes peeled for anything in that shade. Sunflowers, taxis, packaging, someone’s bright hat… the world becomes a game of hide-and-seek but for your eyes and mind.

It’s sort of like a meditation in motion. Instead of letting your brain sprint ahead to your inbox or last night’s awkward conversation, you gently anchor your attention to something visual. And unlike many mindfulness practices, there’s no need to sit still or close your eyes. In fact, the point is to open them.

My first attempt

I chose red for my debut stroll, thinking it would be easy to spot. But I didn’t expect how instantly it would change my perspective. Within minutes, I noticed things I’d walked past for years — a faded fire hydrant, an old postbox, even the stitching on a stranger’s trainers.

At first, it felt a bit silly. But then something unexpected happened: my breathing slowed. The tension I’d been carrying in my jaw eased up. My phone stayed firmly in my pocket, which never happens. I was absorbed in a scavenger hunt only I knew about, and for once, I wasn’t doing it for Instagram.

There’s something oddly soothing about it

What surprised me most wasn’t how colourful the world became, but how peaceful. Instead of trudging along on autopilot, I felt present — in the true, non-buzzwordy sense. I wasn’t analysing my to-do list or reliving yesterday’s awkward run-in with an old friend. I was just… walking. Looking. Breathing.

There’s something about giving your brain a tiny, focused job that seems to hush the louder voices — the ones that worry, plan, and overthink. My brain, often like a browser with 38 tabs open, finally closed a few windows.

The brilliance of colour walks lies in their simplicity. No gadgets. No fancy kit. You don’t need to be a fitness buff or mindfulness expert. You just need to show up and look. Even a ten-minute wander around the block can do the trick. Some days, I use it as a warm-up before a longer walk or jog. On other days, it’s my only “me-time” between meetings. And it always leaves me feeling lighter.

Why I think this trend works

I’ve tried a fair few wellness trends — from adult colouring books to tapping rituals — but this one stuck because it doesn’t ask for much. It fits into real life. And it gives you a little burst of presence without needing to be perfect or profound.

It’s not a miracle cure, of course. Some days I still feel frazzled. But the difference is, I now have a quick, easy trick to reconnect with the world around me — and with myself. It’s mindfulness for people who don’t want to sit cross-legged on a cushion (or who fall asleep when they try).

A gentle challenge for you

If your brain’s been buzzing lately, or you’re just tired of staring at screens, I invite you to try it. Pick a colour — any colour — and go for a walk. Don’t overthink it. Just see what you can see. You might be surprised how much life is hiding in plain sight, waiting for you to notice it. You don’t have to go far. Even a loop around your street will do. Just step outside, take a breath, and start noticing.

And if you spot someone staring intently at a blue door or photographing a yellow lamppost? Give them a little nod. They might just be on a colour walk too.