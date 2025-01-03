New Year, New Beauty: 15+ Must-Have Launches This January

January marks the start of a new year and, fittingly, a fresh lineup of beauty launches that are already making waves. From skincare saviours designed to combat winter dryness to makeup must-haves promising stunning looks, these new arrivals are here to upgrade your routine in 2025. Go ahead and treat yourself and prep for a new year of fabulous skin. We’ve rounded up some absolutely fab products that you’ll want to add to your cart ASAP. Anastasia Beverly Hills Mini Spice Eyeshadow Palette This palette is not a want, it's a need. No, really, it's an essential in every makeup enthusiast's kit. Whether you're travelling, or just need a nude palette to go with every outfit and occassion, this palette is your man. Available here.

Fashion Colour Platinum Chrome Eyeshadow Palette

This year, we're experimenting more and shying away less. This eyeshadow palette is vibrant, but versatile, so that you can create the most fun look in the room, no matter what the occassion.

Available here.

Mizon

South Korea's star, Mizon is finally in India and you're about to get the best skin of your life. Their product lineup includes a snail mucin range and their best-selling Collagen Power Firming Enriched Cream, among other high-performing and innovative products that you should try ASAP.

Available here.

KIKO Milano 24H Long Lasting & Panoramic Volume Mascara

We love a good easy-to-apply, clump-free mascara that lives up to its claims. And boy, does this one deliver. The volume? I can't hear you over it. It's just that good.

Available here.

Shankara Introduces Gheesutrā Parijat Body Butter

If your new year's resolution included using more all-natural products and cutting back on the chemicals, then this body butter is about to become your best friend. The softest skin of your life awaits you.

Available here.

HYPHEN Hydrating Essentials Range

This time of the year, all your skin wants is to be enveloped in the comfort of ceramides. This duo of HYPHEN's milky toner essence and face cream are going to leave your skin feeling so nourished and plump, you'll wonder how you ever did without them.

Available here.

The Face Shop Alltimate Panthenol 2% Exfoliating Gel

You know that post-scrub feeling, when your skin feels like a baby's butt? Like you just want to run your hands over your face over and over? This gel will give you that feeling every single time you use it. Plus, it's safe exfoliation for sensitive skin!

Available here.

BLUR It’s Giving Honey Lip Oil

Lip oils are coming with us into 2025 and not going anywhere anytime soon. With delicious flavours to pick from, this formulation is so hydrating and protects your lips from external aggressors.

Available here.

indē wild Dewy Lip Tints

Everyone's favourite lip balm just got a major upgrade! With two stunning variants, Wedding Rose and Glazed Jalebi, these lip tints are going to have you reaching out for them every hour.

Available here.

SUGAR Cloud Nine Niacinamide Glow Blush

A good skincare-makeup hybrid is never lost on us. These stunning brown girl friendly shades are so easy to blend and the pigment is to die for! One product that you can use on your eyes, cheeks and lips will make you look like the most rosy and radiant version of yourself.

Available here.

Tom Ford Black Lacquer Eau De Parfum

Tom Ford never misses with its fragrances. Their newest offering is a dark amber woody scent that is not for the faint hearted. Use with caution- you might attract large crowds and cause a stampede.

Available at Maison Des Parfums stores.

ETUDE HOUSE Ginger Sugar Melting Balm

Just. Can't. Get. Enough. This dewy lip obsession has truly brought us the best lip products and this one is supreme. The way it just melts into your lips and gives them the hydration they're craving is a top tier feeling. And the subtle hint of colour is always a plus.

Available here.

Rare Beauty True To Myself Tinted Pressed Finishing Powder

Take a bow, Selena. This compact is the best we've used in quite a while. It sets your makeup without any of that pesky cakey, powdery finish and will stay put till the end of time. With an impressive range of shades, it also comes in handy packaging that you can take with you wherever you go.

Available here.

Stila Cosmetics

Every makeup lover's dream has been to own at least one Stila product and you can finally tick that off your beauty bucket list. This brand has th emost beautiful products, whether it's their Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner, Convertible Color Blush, Glitter & Glow Liquid Eye Shadow or Heaven's Hue Highlighter. We're sure it's going to be a tough choice.

Available here.

Axis-Y

Another Korean gem, their Dark Spot Correcting Glow Serum, Mugwort Pore Clarifying Wash Off Pack, Artichoke Intensive Skin Barrier Ampoule, and Complete No-Stress Physical Sunscreen are all unique formulations that you need to try. You'll get hooked.

Available here.

Maybelline New York Lifter Plump

Another cult favourite that has got a facelift, this plumping gloss is the answer to the lips of your dreams. All the shades you know and love, but with all the spiciness that will level up your pout.

Available here.

Staze 9to9 Gloss Lock 2-In-1 Liquid Lipstick

Matte one side, gloss the other. It doesn't get more versatile than this; pick either a high-shine glam finish or a subtle matte lip according to your mood. This non-drying, Vegan formula is just the bomb and will last you all day with no touch-ups!

Available here.

BBlunt Advanced Smoothening

This winter, we're not allowing broomstick hair get the best of us. BBlunt's newest range, propelled by keratin and hyaluronic acid, is so hydrating, it's going to look like you've had a smoothening treatment done. The Heat Hair Spa Mask is especially nourishing and a super quick alternative to going to the salon.

Available here.