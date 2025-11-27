How To Recreate The Princess Of Wales' Natural Winter Glow Make-Up, From Fresh Skin To Rosy Blush

With her espresso brunette tumbling waves and natural, understated natural manicure, the Princess of Wales has perfected her signature beauty uniform to a T.

Her make-up wardrobe of radiant skin and smoky eyes have long been a favourite, but this season, it appears that the Princess has given her look a significantly fresher update, making a strong case for sunkissed make-up for winter.

The main difference in the Princess' recent make-up compared to her previous looks is the skin. 'It looks less powdered and matte, with light reflecting naturally off the high points of her face,' observes legendary make-up artist, Ruby Hammer. 'It’s not shiny — just a healthy, well-hydrated glow that suggests lighter, sheerer base products.'

Ahead, Hammer shares her top tips to achieve a sunlit glow similar to the Princess', the antidote to pale winter pallors.

Photograph ( Max Mumby)

1.Try Warmer Tones

While the Princess' smokey eyes are still present and correct, she appears to have moved on from a black and grey palette to warmer hues of diffused browns, coppers and earthy tones. This 'gives just as much definition but looks softer, richer and more contemporary. These shades define her eyes beautifully without harshness,' shares Hammer. Team it with full, structured brows to frame the face.

2.Consider Cream Textures

As skin generally feels drier in the colder months, switching the texture of your make-up will make an impact. 'She seems to be embracing creams and that alone is giving her skin this fresh, dimensional glow,' Hammer tells ELLE UK. 'The blusher and highlighter are especially lovely: soft, radiant, and seamless, adding more presence without looking heavy.'

A glossier, creamier lip product will also lend extra luminosity to the skin while delivering extra moisture. 'It keeps the look youthful, hydrated, and balanced against the glowing skin,' says Hammer.

Photograph: ( Getty Images)

3.Use A Light Hand

While the look isn't quite no make-up make-up, it essentially uses a lighter touch to add colour and emphasise the features. Think lifted brows, enhanced eyes and soft lips. 'It’s a controlled, harmonious definition that works together,' says Hammer. The result is polished, yet it appears effortless and lived-in.

4.Focus On Skin Prep

Radiant, lasting make-up starts with a great skin prep. Hammer recommends using hydrating skincare beforehand, and then applying your foundation, concealer, and cheek products in thin layers. 'Take the time to blend cream products into the skin for a natural, radiant finish,' she says.

Adds Hammer: 'Use the warmth of your fingertips or a soft-bristled brush to help products melt effortlessly into the eyelids. Soft pencils in warmer shades [are easy to use and] work beautifully. Finish with a tubing mascara as it stays put without requiring elbow grease to remove.' Tubing formulas are also useful for eyes that tend to get watery in winter as it doesn't cause smudging, while waterproof eyeliners guarantee extra long-wear when you need it.

Her trio of travel-friendly brushes make light work of smudging, blending and softening any eye product.

Photograph: ( Getty Images)

5.The Product Cheat Sheet

While the Princess' exact make-up favourites are kept under lock and key, Hammer's suggestions below will deliver a similar effect.

Dewy base: A skin tint or foundation with a satin or radiant finish.

A skin tint or foundation with a satin or radiant finish. Cream blush: Gives a natural, glowing flush rather than a flat powder blush.

Gives a natural, glowing flush rather than a flat powder blush. Cream highlighter: For a soft, skin-like glow on cheekbones, slope of the nose and Cupid’s bow.

For a soft, skin-like glow on cheekbones, slope of the nose and Cupid’s bow. Warm brown or copper-toned eyeshadow: In a cream or stick texture for definition.

In a cream or stick texture for definition. Cream bronzer or soft contour: To subtly warm up the face.

To subtly warm up the face. Glossy, creamy lip product: Sheer and hydrating.

Ruby Hammer Magnetic Brush Set 01

Ruby Hammer Lip Serum Balm

Giorgio Armani Skin Tint

Dior Backstage Rosy Glow Stick

Vieve Skin Dew

Victoria Beckham Beauty Eyewear in Pecan

Read the original article on ELLE UK.