Seven-Day Hair Care Routine To Shine This Wedding Season

Wedding season is officially here, which basically means dressing up while a good SRK song plays in the background. A season truly packed with non-stop celebration. And while your makeup and outfit can still pull off a 10-hour wedding shift, your hair, however, needs more attention than that safety pin on your dupatta. We’re breaking it all down here. A pre-game for your hair, a routine that prepares you for your wedding day, and slays that 8-hour shift without any breakage.

Why You Need a Haircare Routine Before Wedding Season

Every Indian wedding is a big fat Indian wedding, no matter how lowkey one may want it to seem. Your wedding starts way before your “actual wedding”. Think pre-wedding photo shoots and those larger-than-life sangeet functions. Your hair needs to go through all of this before the big day. Starting a haircare routine before wedding season helps you prep your scalp, hydrate strands, repair damage, and build the strength your hair needs to survive heat styling, braids, buns, and long hours. From cleansing to deep conditioning and styling prep, a structured routine ensures your hair stays smooth, glossy, and Instagram-ready.

Understanding Your Hair Type and Needs

The way you try to decode your partner’s moods, do the same for your hair — listen, understand, and care for it. Trust us, it’ll communicate back with shine, bounce, and zero drama XD. Your wedding day hair prep should start with understanding your strands. Are they oily, dry, curly, straight, or low-porosity? Knowing your hair type helps you pick the right products, treatments, and styling methods to avoid frizz, breakage, or flatness when you’re rocking that lehenga.

7 Days Haircare Routine

Having your picture-perfect hair doesn’t come easy, but that’s something that I’m not gatekeeping. Use this as your cheat sheet for a 7-day haircare routine that’ll keep your hair immune to all kinds of styling, heat, and, of course, that dreaded hairspray.

A foolproof 7-day plan to get your strands glowing:

Day 1-3: Cleansing and Hydrating

Start your routine by giving your scalp and strands a fresh reset. Use a gentle shampoo suited to your hair type and follow with a hydrating mask or conditioner. Think of this as priming your hair for the big week. Softer and healthier hair strands are easier to style later. To my dear brides, this will actually save you a lot of time on the D day too, because healthy strands mean less styling time.

Day 4-5: Deep Conditioning and Scalp Care

Now it’s time to repair and strengthen. Apply a deep conditioning treatment or hair pack to replenish moisture and repair minor damage. Don’t skip scalp care — gentle massages boost blood flow and promote healthier growth, giving you those silky locks that look effortless in every photo. This step is as crucial as your wedding pheras, take it seriously.

Day 6-7: Styling and protection

The last and final step is all about prepping and protection. Use heat protectants, and practice your wedding-day hairstyles to see what holds best. Finish with lightweight oils and serums to lock in moisture and shine. Your hair serum can really be the hero hair. Make sure you make good use of it. Tada! Your hair should now be prepped to survive 8+ hours of dancing, hugging, posing, in a nutshell, the ultimate wedding marathon. No breakage, just fabulousness.

Low Porosity Haircare Tip for Your Wedding-Ready Hair

Low-porosity hair can be a little stubborn. It resists moisture and tends to repel heavy creams. The trick? Keep it light! Opt for lightweight oils, water-based leave-in conditioners, and occasional steam treatments to help your strands actually absorb hydration. These little hacks prevent buildup, leaving your hair soft, bouncy, shiny, and tangle-free. Perfect for all those mehendi, sangeet, and wedding-day selfies. Think of it as giving your hair a VIP pass to glow all through wedding season!

Expert Hiarcare Tips To Compliment your Routine

Gatekeeping is not something we live by, and hence, we’re spilling the secret. These haircare tips from experts will get your hair so many compliments that your lehenga might feel left out:

Always detangle gently, preferably with a wide-tooth comb.



Limit heat styling, but if you must, never skip heat protectants.

Overnight silk scarves or pillowcases reduce friction and frizz.

Keep your scalp healthy with occasional massages and oil treatments.



Start your 7-day haircare ritual today

Weddings and relationships require constant, and guess what? So does your hair. Consistency is key. Begin your 7-day ritual early, and don’t skip a step. By the time wedding season hits its peak, your hair will not only survive the wedding marathon but also look effortlessly flawless in pre-wedding festivities, the much-anticipated grwm reel, and all of your cocktail parties.

We're answering some of the most frequently asked questions, and you might find the answers that you were looking for all along:

1. What is the correct order of haircare routines?

Go in with your regular shampoo, massage your head well, and then go for a conditioner/hair mask. Leave that on for at least 5-10 minutes and rinse it off. End your hair care routine with a hydrating hair serum before styling it.

2. How often should I trim to prevent split ends?

Every 6–8 weeks is ideal. Even small trims keep hair looking fresh and healthy for long wedding hours.

3. How often should I wash my hair if it’s oily vs dry?

Oily hair: 2–3 times/week

Dry hair: 1–2 times/week

Adjust based on your scalp’s natural oil production and styling needs.

4. Which brush or comb is the best for wet hair without breakage?

A wide-tooth comb or a wet brush works best. Start detangling from the ends and work your way up to prevent snapping. Pro tip: Ditch the silicon combs and scalp massagers, rather go for a wooden base one.

5. Do microfiber towels really reduce frizz and damage?

Yes! They’re gentler than regular towels and absorb excess water without roughening the cuticle, reducing frizz and breakage.

With this routine and these tips, your hair will be as ready for wedding season as your outfit and makeup — maybe even more.

Also Read:

Shampoo And Conditioner Guide: Steps For Every Hair Type And Texture

The Oiled Braid That Defined My School Days Is Now A Gym-Core Favourite